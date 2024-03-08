Fans remain hopeful that the San Francisco Giants will sign another pitcher, such as Blake Snell, or Blake Snell, or maybe Jordan Montgomery, or perhaps Blake Snell. Perhaps that will still happen, but on Thursday the team made a much smaller move.

According to a report from Ari Alexander, the Giants signed right-handed pitcher Justin Garza to a Minor League contract. Garza, who turns 30 later this month, was an eighth-round pick in 2014 by the Cleveland Guardians, and made his MLB debut in 2021. He only pitched in the Minors in 2022, but spent some time in 2023 with the Boston Red Sox.

The exciting is that Garza has a wide array of pitches. The less-exciting is that he’s so far struggled in the Majors: in 38 games and 47 innings, Garza has just a 5.74 ERA and a 5.44 FIP, with 46 strikeouts to 30 walks.

According to Alexander, Garza deal does not include an invite to Major League camp ... he’ll be heading to Minor League camp. That’s noteworthy because it means he’s signing with the intention of playing in the Minors, unlike some players with Minor League experience, who often have clauses allowing them out of the contract if they don’t make the Major League team.

With all their injuries, the Giants Major League pitching staff is having its depth tested, which in turn will test the depth of AAA Sacramento. Always good to add another arm there.

In actual game news, the Giants finally played a televised (on MLB TV, at least) game on Thursday ... only for it to be rained out in the third inning. But that was enough time for Kyle Harrison to thoroughly dominate.

Harrison was on cruise control through 2.2 innings, giving up two hits, no walks, and no runs, with six strikeouts. Then the rain started to fall heavily and the mound turned into a mudslide. Harrison issued back-to-back four-pitch walks, then made it clear to the team and the umpires that the field conditions were not conducive to good health or good play. The fielding crew briefly tried replanting the mound, then gave up and rolled out the tarp. Shortly after, the game was called.

It’s at least worth rolling the tape on what little baseball we got.

Rain couldn’t cool down Kyle ️ pic.twitter.com/M6oVmPkLGc — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 8, 2024

Kyle Harrison, folks. Kyle Freaking Harrison.

How many days until Opening Day?

Only 20 days!