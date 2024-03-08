Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery should come play for the Giants

Just a few weeks ago, I pondered how the San Francisco Giants could sign all four of the outstanding top of the market free agents represented by Scott Boras. Since then, Cody Bellinger returned to the Cubs on a creative-ish 3-year deal and Matt Chapman signed with our beloved baseball team on a creative 1/2/3/4-year deal, depending on your mood that day. That leaves Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. Three out of four is good, right?

In adding the 2023 NL Cy Young and the 11th-most valuable pitcher in all of Baseball since 2020 (min. 100 games started), the Giants would not only get much better they would become formidable. It’s not that easy, of course, and there are financial and practical considerations, but I’m going to make the argument for why the Giants, Scott Boras, and the individual players should be all up in each other’s business to get these deals done.

The baseball reasons for it

1. It’s not that complicated: they are good pitchers and will make the Giants better. From an analytics standpoint, a conservative projection of 6-WAR. From a “Hey, is this team any good” standpoint, you’re adding a guy with a pair of flashy seasons and a 96 mph fastball and another guy who a lot of fans across the sport might consider underrated. Yes, the Giants would get a little more “hip,” too. Added interest is good.

2. Pitching at Oracle Park for a season will make them look even better next year in free agency. Now, obviously, given how late into Spring Training we are, the nature of their potential contracts seems fated for similar structures as the Bellinger and Chapman deals, and so the short-term nature of them coupled with the “Oracle just makes pitchers better” of it all seems like a win-win for both parties. On top of that, Matt Chapman and Thairo Estrada are elite defenders on the infield and Jung Hoo Lee might also provide help.

The Baseball reasons against it

1. It’s too late in the spring. I have to imagine that sitting around outside of game action and camaraderie simply puts them behind the curve and whatever value they might provide will be hampered by this fact. So, it might not be a combined 6+ WAR for them. Maybe it’s much less. Maybe the likelihood of injury goes way up, too. And in that case, a 1-year deal doesn’t make much sense for the team.

2. From a player standpoint, betting on yourself and getting the best deal — especially at this point in the offseason/Spring Training — might also mean the best landing spot. If either or both Snell and Montgomery imagine that they won’t be sticking around long, then making the most of the opportunity means platforming on a team with a profile.

Is that the Giants? There’s an obvious case to be made that their combined presence raises their profile for next year’s free agency, but that also adds a weird amount of pressure — they’ve got to be good and them being good has to make the team better. It’s easier to walk into a situation that’s already good. Does a team like that exist and are they still interested?

3. The Giants would, in theory, have a rotation featuring four left-handed starters: Snell, Montgomery, Kyle Harrison, and Robbie Ray. The Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, James Outman, and Jason Heywad, sure, but in 2022 & 2023 combined, the Dodgers were the 5th-best lineup against left-handed pitching (114 wRC+). In fact, the top 10 is a real who’s who of great teams.

4. Signing Blake Snell docks the Giants their 3rd round draft pick and another $500,000 in international bonus pool money. Now, they could always regain that $500,000 or some portion of it by trading away J.D. Davis or Michael Conforto, but if we consider that most of the GMs around baseball are operating in zero sum mode, there’s probably not a trade market for J.D. Davis.

5. I haven’t gotten into any notion of a deal, but let’s assume that since Matt Chapman got basically $18 million average annual value, which is about where the market projected him to be, then let’s assume that a 1-year-type deal for both Montgomery and Snell would be about $50 million combined ($30 million for Snell, $20 million for Montgomery). That would jump the Giants into the third luxury tax bracket, which carries a 62.5% surcharge. Without a J.D. Davis trade, that means a total tax on $40.76 million of $25.475 million. You add that to the Giants’ real payroll (as in, the amount they will pay out by cutting checks, not the amount formulated for the purposes of the Competitive Balance Tax), and they’ll be footing a player payroll bill of $261.11 million for 2024. Add in Jung Hoo Lee’s $18.825 million and that’s a total commitment of $280 million for 2024. I think that’s too “rich” for the Giants’ blood, but that just means somebody needs to convince Greg Johnson otherwise.

He’s not the only player in this standoff, of course, but let’s start with him:

Greg Johnson

Look, I get it. You and the owners want to end Scott Boras once and for all. Your prospectus to investors guarantees a floor of 8% annual return or whatever. You’re already at your barely breakeven point. It’s an election year and your family has a lot of added expenses.

Maybe you’re skeptical but open regarding market impact a single player can have on revenue/profit and see Jung Hoo Lee as a worthy experiment; but a a pair of U.S. pitchers who appear just once or twice a week? Sure, I get the discomfort. Especially if it’s just a 1-year deal for both. Especially after the Johnny Cueto-Jeff Samardzija offseason.

Rest assured: Blake Snell is a better pitcher at this point in his free agency than Johnny Cueto was and has a pitch arsenal more likely to thrive. I don’t know if it needs to be pointed out that Jordan Montgomery is in an entirely different strata than Jeff Samardzija. This would not be the same type of commitment. Farhan Zaidi is not operating with the same tools and understanding of the game and the market as Bobby Evans, either.

The story will be that the Giants took advantage of an opportunity that fell in their lap. Not only will they have waited out the “no big free agents want to play for them,” they will have secured those players who could help them make noise (and money) with a postseason run. And they will reap the reward by being much better than a lot of other teams.

Blake Snell

I’m sure you’re ready to sign and I’m sure you’re even ready to sign a short-term deal to hit the market again. I think the market basically projects you as an $18-$20 million pitcher and that could be complicating things, because I think you should hold out for more than that on an average basis — if you’re looking for something long-term. If you’re willing to do a 1-and-1 or straight up 1 or 2 year deal, then, yeah, stick to your $30 million, especially if you’re open to paying California taxes and especially after Tyler Glasnow got a $27 million AAV.

Still, remember: YOU DO have the power to direct your agent to make a deal. You don’t have to rely solely on his recommendations. He works for you! Get $30 million to pitch in SF for a year. It will be cool. Do you know how many video game companies are in the Bay Area? You will be living in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Jordan Montgomery

Jordan, I want you the most, but I get it. You want it to be low key. Maybe you don’t like the West Coast. Fine. But I’m sure the Giants are willing to offer you a 3 year/$60-$65 million deal with opt outs after each year. Take it. You’re going to love pitching in Oracle Park, you’re going to love the fans because they’re going to be excited to see a “crafty” lefty with Matt Chapman picking up his grounders.

Northern California has great fishing and plenty of miles of “not woke” suburbia if that’s your thing. Stay off the internet and you’ll like it a lot.

Scott Boras

Look, I don’t know what you promised these guys and I don’t know if you’ve come to realize that the previously winning strategy of dealing directly with the owners is no longer a successful strategy, but you’ve gotta make a move here. It’s actively hurting perception and threatening to impact performance.

I get that ego means your way of working for the last 25 years or so will work in all instances forever because that’s how much success you’ve had with it, but Moneyball is a popular film with baseball fans and non-baseball fans alike, and the notion of it and “efficiency” has infected every facet of American life. We are the Body Snatchers and we’re pointing and screaming at your heresy not because you don’t “believe” in analytics, but that you’re acting as though you have numbers nobody else has. We all have the same numbers.

Beyond that, the money has changed. Owners have always used their franchises as slush funds, but the multiples are growing almost exponentially and they get to share less and less of the money with the players. How are you going to combat that much greed? Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery helping the Giants make it out of the Wild Card round does not buy more acreage of San Francisco for the ownership group.

Conversely, maybe you are acting in lockstep with your clients’ wishes and not only trying to get them the best deal but the best deal where they prefer to go. In that case, try to sell them on San Francisco, not because it’s a great landing spot, but because it’s a great spot to use for a better life. I would hope you just text them pictures of Carlos Rodón and snips of the headlines from when he signed with the Yankees. That’s the best case scenario.

There’s so much we don’t know about these negotiations, but it’s a near certainty that it all comes down to money. The Baseball reasons also tip more negative than positive in the case of the Giants signing both players, but the thing is, there are always more reasons to not do something than to do something. It’s rational to be irrational sometimes because sometimes an outburst expresses a point more eloquently than an austere assessment.

The Giants stand to lose money by this proposition, but not their reputation. It’s win-win from that standpoint. Scott Boras is already lose-lose from a reputation standpoint because this is far too late in the offseason for anyone to believe he got his clients the deals he pitched them at the offset and the “collusion” of owners was effective at blunting his tactics. Plus, he will have done most of his business with the Giants, which is more the sign of an aging agent than a nimble and modern one. The players, too, are trending more lose-lose the longer this drags on. Not for a greed reason but because the pressure is already so high that even a good season will seem like a disappointment.

As a fan, of course I think the Giants should blink first. I’m sure Mason Black will be a great prospect to try out in the rotation, but that’s far less certainty than the reigning Cy Young winner and one of the most productive starters of the decade.