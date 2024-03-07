Giants announce Spring Breakout roster

In case you missed the fun news, MLB has targeted a few days of Spring Training this year to put the focus on fun prospects. During the punnily-named Spring Breakout week, each team will play at least one game with only prospects — no one who has exhausted rookie eligibility is allowed.

The San Francisco Giants are taking that a step further. They’re not including any of their prospects who have made Major League debuts, and only plan to use one player who’s even on the 40-man roster. So if you love prospects, this is the game for you!

Rosters for the Spring Breakout games were announced on Thursday, and there are some fun names for the Giants, who play their game on Friday the 15th against the Oakland A’s.

Here’s the full roster for the Giants, with each player’s highest level of Minor League Baseball in parenthesis.

Left-handed pitchers

Juan Sanchez (AAA)

Joe Whitman (Low-A)

Right-handed pitchers

Hayden Birdsong (AA)

Josh Bostick (Complex League)

Trevor McDonald (High-A)

Manuel Mercedes (Low-A)

Mat Olsen (AA)

Carson Ragsdale (High-A)

Landen Roupp (AA)

Carson Seymour (AA)

Catchers

Onil Perez (High-A)

Adrian Sugastey (High-A)

Infielders

Maui Ahuna (yet to debut)

Bryce Eldridge (Low-A)

Cole Foster (Low-A)

Walker Martin (yet to debut)

Diego Velasquez (Low-A)

Outfielders

Rayner Arias (Dominican Summer League)

Victor Bericoto (AA)

Hunter Bishop (High-A)

Vaun Brown (AA)

Jonah Cox (Low-A)

Grant McCray (High-A)

Most notable is Eldridge, the team’s first-round pick in 2023, and Arias, a high-profile international signee who was thoroughly dominant in his debut season before injuring his wrist. But it’s also great to see Bishop and Brown out there, and presumably means that they’re both healthy, which is fantastic news.

Thankfully you’ll even be able to watch the game, as it’s televised.