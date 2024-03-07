Pablo Sandoval will almost assuredly not be one of the 26 players the San Francisco Giants choose for their Opening Day roster when they travel to San Diego in three weeks. The Giants already have a logjam of currently-good MLB players at the infield corners and designated hitter, happily exacerbated by the recent signing of Matt Chapman. They also have a logjam of intriguing unproven players and prospects on the 40-man roster who can hold down first and third base. And Sandoval’s comeback hasn’t gotten off the ground the way he envisioned: so far he’s 0-10 with two walks and seven strikeouts in Spring Training games.

But it’s still a net positive that Sandoval is in camp. Not only is he providing leadership to the clubhouse and mentorship to the youngsters, but the Panda — as always — has provided good vibes.

The Giants kindly shared some of those vibes with us on Wednesday, when they released a video of Sandoval mic’d up at Spring Training. It’s as good as you would expect.

The man is just a joy. A player-pranking, joke-telling, smile-addicted joy who could teach a graduate course in how to enunciate words in multiple languages with seven pounds of tobacco tucked beneath your lip. Here’s hoping he accepts an assignment to AAA Sacramento, or retires and joins the Giants in some coaching or broadcasting capacity.

Want more videos? The Giants may not be broadcasting Spring Training games, but they’re sitting on some high-quality Jung Hoo Lee footage, and I encourage you to watch it.

Speaking of broadcasting games, tonight’s contest is available for viewing if you have MLB TV (or live in Los Angeles). The Giants are taking on the Dodgers at 6:05 p.m. PT, and since the Dodgers actually have their [redacted] together enough to broadcast preseason games, this one is viewable. You’ll get to watch Kyle Harrison and Landen Roupp, and you won’t even be subjected to Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto!

The Giants haven’t said anything, but I suspect tonight might be the debut of Chapman, which would be an added layer of fun. We’ll see — we should get a lineup in the morning.

How many days until Opening Day?

Exactly 21! Just three short weeks! Basebaaaaaalllllll!!!