Not another Spring Training mailbag

Hey it’s Spring Training. The San Francisco Giants play a game tonight. It’s even televised if you have MLB TV or live in Los Angeles. Matt Chapman is playing! Let’s do a mailbag!

The Giants can’t possibly go into the season with this rotation can they? — Erik Egan (@Egan2581) March 6, 2024

Well .... uhh .... umm .... it certainly isn’t advisable, but it does seem that they can, and happily will.

It’s dangerous, but I’m not as against it as most are. They should still add Blake Snell — that’s the official stance of McCovey Chronicles Dot Com. But the reason they haven’t pursued the Michael Lorenzens and Mike Clevingers of the world is because they think the Mason Blacks and Landen Roupps and Carson Whisenhunts and Kai-Wei Tengs of the world are 80-90% as good and 5-10% as pricy.

That belief would be a bit easier to stomach if Teng, Whisenhunt, Keaton Winn, Tristan Beck, and Sean Hjelle were healthy, though.

I've looked at the box score for today's spring training game, is Michael Conforto going to be a top 5 MVP finisher? — Lane Stapp (@lane_stapp) March 6, 2024

This question was posed after Conforto hit 1-1 with three walks on Tuesday. So I’ll answer the question with a question: if Conforto’s season slash line is 1.000/1.000/2.000, how many games would he need to play to finish top five in MVP voting?

Will anyone be able to afford to go to the Birmingham game? — Bryan Rosenberg (@bryanrosenberg) March 6, 2024

I asked for baseball questions, not socioeconomic questions about whether or not the fiscally elite constitute as people.

What will it take to get Matos an everyday spot?



Which rookie starting pitcher will get the most starts this year? — Luis Martinez (@DantePettisFan) March 6, 2024

If Luis Matos continues to play well, he’ll get an everyday spot sooner rather than later. Bob Melvin has made it abundantly clear that talent — not seniority — will win out. Does that mean Matos will outright win a job out of camp? Probably not. He’d have to play so well in Spring Training that it forces the Giants to trade Conforto. And while Matos has been dynamic this preseason (he’s 5-19 with three homers, a double, and just two strikeouts), Conforto has been no slouch (he’s 3-12 with a double, six walks, and three strikeouts).

I don’t anticipate the Giants trading an outfielder before Opening Day, but three of their four projected outfielders — Conforto, Mike Yastrzemski, and Austin Slater — are oft-injured. All three had lengthy IL stints last year. Yaz has appeared in just two games, and Slater hasn’t played since being the DH in the spring opener on February 24. Injuries will almost surely open the door for Matos in the opening weeks of the season, and if he runs with that opportunity, the Giants won’t get in his way.

As for rookie starting pitchers, it’s definitely Kyle Harrison who is likely to get the most starts. But if you mean debuting pitchers, Black is in the driver’s seat.

Which NRI has impressed you the most this Spring and why is it Munguia? — Ryan McEachern (@ryan_mceachern) March 6, 2024

It’s very hard to look past Ismael Munguia, who’s hitting 9-13 with two homers, a walk, just one strikeout, and four stolen bases in as many attempts. Yeesh!

I feel compelled to put on my negativity cap and remind everyone that Spring Training stats are downright silly. Just looking at the Giants camp last year, Michael Gigliotti had a 1.214 OPS in 14 at-bats, Isan Díaz had a 1.105 OPS in 21 at-bats, Blake Sabol had a 1.105 OPS in 46 at-bats, and Will Wilson had a 1.045 OPS in 29 at-bats.

Still and all, Munguia has been awesome ... and it came after a very strong 2023, which showed a mighty impressive bounce-back following a 2022 that was entirely lost to injury. He has great contact skills, rarely strikes out, flies all over the outfield grass and the basepaths, and plays with relentless energy. What’s not to love?

Also, as Andrew Baggarly outlined for The Athletic, Roupp, a right-handed pitcher, has shined mighty bright in camp. He’ll get a chance to show off his skills tonight against the Dodgers.

Will our lord and savior helliot ramos get an actual chance to get more than 1.5 games called up before being sent back down to give him a chance this year?!?!? — Santino two slice (@SantinoTwo) March 6, 2024

Ahh, I love my readers. Heliot Ramos has not had a good preseason showing thus far, but I do suspect that if and when he gets called up this year, he’ll get a more honest opportunity than in the past few years, when he’s had nearly as many call-ups as plate appearances.

is it possible we keep jd davis as a bench piece along with wilmer, slater, and tom murphy filling the rest of the bench?



this would obviously lead to a lack of shortstop depth on the roster but could wilmer, thairo, and chapman be enough to fill in when necessary? — Josh Marrero (@JoshhMarrero) March 6, 2024

Technically, yes. But the Giants have made it pretty clear (at least, according to reports) that Matt Chapman is in town to play third base and third base only. And for as impressive as Thairo Estrada has been when moved to shortstop, having your starting second baseman be your only backup shortstop is not a very sustainable plan. Furthermore, I’m not sure what is really accomplished: on most nights the Giants will only be able to start one of the J.D. Davis/Wilmer Flores/LaMonte Wade Jr. triumvirate.

Unless the shortstop situation gets so dire that Estrada is moved there full-time (not gonna happen), there’s really no way for Wade, Flores, Davis, and Jorge Soler to all coexist on this team ... if healthy. Big if.

Whose muscle added helps more? Patrick Bailey or Luis matos? — ndetherock (@EllertNick) March 6, 2024

Ooh, what a great question. The added weight is really for such different reasons: for Matos, it’s going to help him play better. For Patrick Bailey, it helps him maintain the good play he’s already shown.

I’ll say Matos, simply because it might be the difference between being an AAAA player and being a high-quality starter.

Joey Bart appears to be having a fruitful ST so far. Is there any reality where he plays himself into a roster spot, or will his success just raise the price for a team interested in trading for him? pic.twitter.com/CEd15WRZAA — Alf (@hoodycello) March 6, 2024

There’s no way for Joey Bart to make the roster on strong play alone. But strong play plus an injury to Bailey or Tom Murphy would get the job done. Actually, given Blake Sabol’s potential injury, it might not even take strong play ... Bart is probably in line for an Opening Day job if Bailey or Murphy suffers an injury. Which, of course, is not that unrealistic given the nature of the position.

How likely do you think is it for us to sign snell? And do you think it happens this week or next week? — Mason Johnson (@MasonJo51252586) March 6, 2024

Based on pure speculation alone, I’ll say the Giants are the most likely team to sign Snell, though I’d easily still take the field. And I’ll guess that he signs early next week.

How does Harrison look? — Baseball Fan (@oriolefan1008) March 6, 2024

Hard to answer this question literally, since the Giants — a multi-billion dollar corporation and one of the most valuable franchises in all of sports — have decided to broadcast exactly zero of their Spring Training games. Bold strategy.

You won’t see me give love to the Dodgers very often, but I’ll use my one annual pass to thank them for broadcasting the bulk of their games: as a result, you can watch Harrison tonight if you have MLB TV!

But the reports on Harrison have been great. He’s pitched 4.1 innings and allowed one hit, three walks, and one run, with six strikeouts. Catchers and hitters alike are singing his praises.

What potentially available pitchers via trade would be the best fits for the Giants? Shane Bieber? Jesus Luzardo? A team like the marlins can afford to dip into their pitching depth if the giants send over major league level offense. — liam (@LBone28) March 6, 2024

I think the Giants are out of the trade market; or at least out of the big trade market. We know they made a run at Corbin Burnes, but at this point I think it’s Snell or nothing for the rotation. I’d be shocked if they traded for a quality starter.

thoughts on the odds of ahmed earning the starting spot at shortstop to start the year and giving luciano more time to develop in the minors?



even excluding his spring training struggles luciano doesn’t seem ready and ahmed provides a higher floor — Josh Marrero (@JoshhMarrero) March 6, 2024

There are still some very important weeks remaining before all is set for Opening Day, but it sure does look like we’re trending towards Nick Ahmed, starting shortstop. It’s not my favorite thing, if we’re being honest!

Here’s my stance: if the Giants think Marco Luciano needs more time to develop in the Minors (he has just 18 games in AAA, after only two months in AA), then Ahmed as a stopgap starter makes a ton of sense. Ahmed isn’t a good player per se, but his defense next to Chapman’s gives the Giants a serious defensive weapon when paired with the groundball attack of the pitching staff.

But Ahmed cannot be the plan, in my eyes. He cannot win or earn the starting gig; Luciano has to lose it. At this point we know what Ahmed is: basically a right-handed 2023 Brandon Crawford without any of the sentimentality, and no dream of an All-Star ceiling to rebound to. If the Giants are simply putting Ahmed at shortstop because they want Luciano to get a little more Minor League seasoning, that’s fine. But if they’re putting him there because he outplayed Luciano in the spring, well ... just run with Luciano. Deal with the bumps and bruises of a young top prospect breaking in ... it sure as heck beats dealing with established mediocrity.

If Luciano continues to struggle, what could be some options at SS? — timmy (@TimmyChooos) March 6, 2024

For this year? You’re looking at it. If Luciano struggles enough that the Giants don’t want him to be the everyday shortstop out of camp, it will likely be Ahmed. If Luciano continues to scuffle, it will maybe be Tyler Fitzgerald, Casey Schmitt, or Otto López. If all of those players struggle, then maybe Luciano gets a chance to play through it at the MLB level.

But they’re not adding anyone; at least not anyone notable. The Willy Adames ship has sailed (which I’m thankful for, if we’re being honest). These are the options the Giants have, and these are the options they’ll continue to have throughout the season, save for the potential unexpected accelerated development from some prospects.

Next year, however? I already think the Giants are favorites to land Ha-Seong Kim next offseason ... if they finish the season feeling like Luciano is not the shortstop of the future, Kim might become both an inevitability and a necessity.

What teams do you see as a good fit for a JD Davis trade? And what type of return would you target? By type I mean bullpen arm, depth starter, close to majors prospect, lottery ticket prospect, compensatory pick, etc (assuming anything better than depth SP/decent RP is too much) — rurouni mod (@rurounimod) March 6, 2024

If there’s a good fit for a trade with the Giants, it’s the Mariners. It’s always the Mariners.

With San Francisco’s roster as set as it is, and with Davis’ trade value diminished by his impending free agency, I’d expect a potential trade to focus more on assets that aren’t on the 40-man roster. I’d love to see the Giants trade for some of the $500,000 international bonus pool moolah that they forfeited when they signed Chapman ... and the additional $500,000 they’ll give up should they add Snell. That and/or a decent prospect would be my preference and my prediction.

who is more likely to be all star level this season, harrison or hicks in the rotation? (granted both have an uphill climb for all star production) — shark (@punishedshark69) March 6, 2024

Definitely Harrison. I expect both Harrison and Jordan Hicks to have up-and-down seasons as they adjust to new, exciting situations. Either player performing at an All-Star level would be a massive win for the Giants.

Harrison’s the easy pick simply because we know he has that potential. His ceiling is indisputably in All-Star territory; it’s just a matter of if he can get there, and if so, how soon that happens.

In looking at the Giants 40-man roster and Spring Training results so far, what’s the Giants missing pieces on this team? — Ed Helinski (@MrEd315) March 6, 2024

Proven starting pitching, proven starting pitching, proven starting pitching.

Chances of Eldridge getting to AA this season? — Steve Angeline (@steveangeline) March 6, 2024

I don’t want to set expectations too high for a player entering their first full season in the pros, but I think if Eldridge didn’t make it to AA this year that the Giants would see it as a minor disappointment.

San Francisco showed last year that they will be hyper-aggressive with promotions for players they are high on. And the recent announcement that Eldridge will not only abandon his two-way status (for now), but also move back to first base signals to me that the Giants think he has the bat to fly through the system ... and they’re clearing the road so he can do exactly that.

Wade Meckler received an aggressive starting assignment last year and earned three promotions. Hayden Birdsong had two promotions. Whisenhunt had two, and would have had three or four if he’d stayed healthy.

Eldridge will move as quickly as his bat allows, and the Giants are very high on that bat. I’ll stop short of calling it a disappointment if he doesn’t make it to Richmond this season, but I think it’s safe to say the Giants are expecting him to get there this season.

Who do you think is most likely to be traded by the beginning of the season? Everyone is saying JD, but do you think Wade, Yaz, Slater are also realistic? — KD (@KDofSF) March 6, 2024

I’d say Bart is most likely to be traded. Of the names you mentioned, Davis is definitely the most likely. I’d be all for trading Wade instead of Davis, but it seems highly unlikely given A) the Giants love Late Night LaMonte (who doesn’t?) and B) Davis, Flores, Estrada, Luciano, Ahmed, and Chapman all hit right-handed.

I thought Slater might get traded this offseason, but that obviously didn’t happen, and I don’t think it will happen now. Given his injury setback, the Giants will just start him on the IL if they’re not sure about his spot on the roster. Yaz isn’t going anywhere ... he’s a critical player on this team, both on the field and in the clubhouse. If the Giants decide to part with a left-handed outfielder, it’s much more likely to be Conforto than Yastrzemski.

When do we worry about Marco Luciano? I’d rather see him than Nick Ahmed but it appears clear he will be AAA to start the year. — ndetherock (@EllertNick) March 6, 2024

I don’t think it’s clear that Luciano will be in AAA to start this year. Sure, his start to the year has been rough — he’s 1-13 with eight strikeouts so far. But it’s worth remembering that Luciano is playing catchup, as his mild injury kept him from that opening week of cage work where everyone got up to speed.

Luciano probably (hopefully?) doesn’t need to outplay Ahmed over the next three weeks to earn the job. He probably (hopefully?) just needs to prove that he’s ready to further his development in the Majors, not in the Minors.

As for when we should worry about him? He’s a 22-year old top prospect with limited upper Minors experience, who historically has taken a while to adapt to new levels. I’m not going to worry about him until the All-Star break at the earliest. These things take time ... Luciano’s numbers last year, from OPS to wRC+ to strikeout rate, were remarkably similar to those of Elly De La Cruz, who had a whopping 427 plate appearances. Is anyone worried about De La Cruz? Not yet.

Patience isn’t just recommended with young prospects; it’s required.

I feel like we are out of room for Heliot. Could he be involved in a trade package for a starting pitcher? — jake (@jakeryantalbert) March 6, 2024

I don’t think it’s accurate that the Giants are out of room for Ramos. The outfield was opened up a bit by trading Mitch Haniger and waiving TJ Hopkins. Matos is the clear fifth outfielder right now, but Ramos and Meckler are in a battle for the next man up after that.

Given that three of the four outfielders slated for the Opening Day roster — Conforto, Yastrzemski, and Slater — have extensive injury histories, it seems inevitable that the team will have to dig deep into their bag of outfielders throughout the year. Ramos has impressed the new coaching staff and still has an option.

Could he be traded? Sure. If he’s the piece someone asks for in a bigger trade, the Giants probably won’t hesitate to include him. But I don’t think they’re dangling him ... and if they were, they’d need to include a lot more to get a starting pitcher.

Can Conforto, or any of the available LHH, give the team enough to be able to trade Wade instead of Davis? — Chris (@red_flag_raised) March 6, 2024

It would be kind of funny if the Giants approach to handedness versatility is to have an entirely left-handed outfield and an entirely right-handed infield, wouldn’t it?

Truthfully, if anything gives the Giants the confidence to trade a lefty in Wade, it’s probably Davis himself, given that he doesn’t have handedness splits for his career.

How much do YOU love Ismael Munguia, on a scale of Anthony Rendon to Sergio Romo? — Giant Futures (@sfgiantfutures) March 6, 2024

Munguia has been a favorite of mine for a while, though he still has a ways to go to match Sergio Romo, who is on my short list of favorite Giants ever. Really, what more could you want out of a player than what Romo provided? He was an All-Star, played with flair, was endlessly entertaining and lovable off the field, connected with the city, and helped the team win championships.

It will take a lot for Munguia to get anywhere near there, but for a relatively unheralded prospect who hasn’t even made it to AAA yet, he’s doing a damn good job.

Screw it, put him on the Wall of Fame.