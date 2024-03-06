During an intramural basketball game in college, an upperclassmen, much taller and more proficient at the game than me, shouted “McFly! Here, McFly!” from under the basket. I looked around confused, unsure of who he was calling to, but there was no one else. I had the ball at the top of the key. He was talking to me. I was McFly. It was a new name, but one that made me giddy and honored. I felt lighter, moved quicker across the court. I played with a new sense of self. I saw it as an epithet. “What’s in a name?” Can it, Bill! “McFly” cut to the core of who I was—or who I wanted to be—as a twenty-year old.

Much to my dismay, the nickname lasted only for the duration of the winter season and never made it out of the gym. Wanting to recapture that feeling I got for those brief moments when I was “McFly”, I suggested to my friends that they call me “Switchblade” —they offered up “Mousetrap” instead. Devastating, but devastatingly good as well. It stuck for a time.

A great nickname is a gift. It can not be asked for, demanded or forced, nor fought, but given organically with little forethought or pretense. The nature of a top-notch sobriquet is its light touch, the just-right brush stroke of language that undeniably and inexplicably links man and moniker.

“Say Hey Kid” has that je ne sais quois—a play of joy and youth and excitement worthy of exclamation that captured Mays’s spirit. “The Freak” was descriptive without being prescriptive. It put Lincecum on the fringes, wrapped him in mystery, and made him a marvel. “Kung-Fu Panda” memorialized the style and athleticism of Sandoval from an unexpected source. “Baby Giraffe” is just goofy, but the fact that it was embraced by Belt made it a term of endearment and provided, like Sandoval’s Panda, an avenue for connection for the fans.

I preferred “Bum” over “MadBum” but both worked, less because of how it was related to Madison Bumgarner’s name, but just the quality of the language. Short and to the point, unpretentious and in your face—it perfectly distilled the six-syllable aloofness of his Christian name into a abrasive one-syllable snot-rocket

There’s some new faces in the San Francisco Giants organization which means we got some new nicknames to learn. Some of them are timeless, some of them...are not.

Bob Melvin aka “BoMel”

I’ll be candid: BoMel is terrible.

It uses the MadBum formula that is supposed to produce clarity but botches it. How do you even pronounce it? BoMel like Carmel? Or BoMel like Rommel—who is a problematic figure to say the least, but man, “The Desert Fox” is kickass.

Kap worked. Boch worked. Short and sweet and unadorned. Perfect for a skipper. BoMel feels like an Associated Press style abbreviation, only practical when written down with little ring or roll when spoken. Who can call out “Yo, BoMel!” through a cheekful of seeds without choking? It just makes me think of massive parking lots and sand-colored stucco superstores, adorned with a bubbly red signage: “BevMo!”

Matt Chapman aka “Chappy”

This is…okay, but again, the shortening of the name feels lazy.

“Longo” as a nickname had legs because it was objectively cool sounding. The Longo Lounge; Longo Long gone. The quality of the word carried an inherent charisma, a toughness found in the likes of a tooth-pick chewing LA private investigator: Detective Longo. Chappy sounds like a wire-haired dog that can’t quite figure out what a tail is and why it keeps following him.

What I like about Chappy is how it sounds when you vocalize it. It’s got a two-syllable iambic rhythm and a nice ending ring someone could get skating over the airwaves to third from the left field bleachers. “Chappy” is also ten-times better than “Chaptain America” which I heard one announcer use once. Whatever purchase that nickname had in Toronto or Oakland, it dies in San Francisco. I’m not a fan of riffs on superhero names. I’m going to alienate some readers here, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not interesting. Let’s move on.

“Chappy” feels like a placeholder name that they never got around to changing. Unfortunately, for our new platinum glove winner, “The Human Vacuum Cleaner” and “Mr. Hoover” are already taken.

Jorge Soler aka “El Crudo”

Nicknames in Spanish are objectively better than nicknames in English. It’s that Latinate quality, that vowel-ending flourish (like “Longo”), that make them sing. I think too, there is benefit to having the literal definition of the word hidden for non-Spanish speakers. The word can exist on its own as a sound unburdened by the role of symbol or signifier.

Of course, knowing the meaning and the various connotations for the name also gives it a dynamism. El Crudo could be translated as “The Raw One” which is about as apt for Soler as “The Sultan of Swat” is for Babe Ruth. Raw connotes power and unpredictability, which reminds me of “The Freak” a little bit. There’s a live-edge to this player. It boasts of danger. The name a blinking red-light, a sign tagged with bold, black letters: PROCEED WITH CAUTION for his opponents. Definitive and fatalistic, as well—The Raw One. Soler at the plate, Soler hacking at a baseball; the clash of the two is an inevitable collision, a must-see

Raw could mean intense, raw could mean edgy and compelling—it could also just mean inedible. “El Crudo” is a more enigmatic cloak than Soler’s other less generous name: “El Yoyo.”

After some light digging, no hidden meanings have been revealed—the word means what it sounds like in both languages. Up and down, high and low—that’s been Soler’s story from the Cubs to the Royals to the Braves to the Marlins. He’s struggled with injuries that have limited his playing time significantly. He’s always hit the ball hard, but it hasn’t always produced results. Big swings have led to big misses throughout his career.

Another name: “Soler Power” —cute, but also hinting at the night-and-day extremes of his play he tends to vacillate between. In 2021 alone, he had a .658 OPS in KC, they traded him to Atlanta and he logged an .882 OPS and won the World Series MVP.

Robbie Ray aka “Bob”

My first take: utter disappointment. It doesn’t take much effort to do a lot with the last name Ray: Sting Ray, Manta Ray, Gamma Ray, Raydar, Ray Gun, Raydio, Ray Romano—that took me twenty seconds. The guy is also notorious for his incredibly tight pants, as well as being incredibly vocal while on the mound. Talk about fertile ground!

Though looking back on the list of nicknames sewn on the back of jerseys for Player’s Weekend in 2019, I’ve come to appreciate the choice. Among all the ridiculous names like “The Sheriff” (Andrew Chafin), “Zoombiya” (Jarrod Dyson), “Crash Landing” (Archie Bradley), “Tai Weezy” (Taijuan Walker), “Catire” (Wilmer Flores, which means “blond”, which is actually pretty solid), “Freight Train” (David Peralta), “Swift Nick” (Nick Ahmed, !) and “Souzbot” (Steven Souza Jr.), Robbie Ray’s back was adorned with a monosyllabic “Bob.”

Understated, so punk. While most in the league turned right, Ray turned left. It’s the anti-nickname, and it gets more hilarious the more I think about it—imagining Ray huff and puff into the dugout after a key strikeout to end an inning and being congratulated by a smattering of Alright, Bob; Way to go, Bob; Well done, Bob; Great job, Bob.

Jordan Hicks aka “Type 1”

Hicks was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in high school. He occasionally has had to inject insulin in the dugout during the middle of the game and has found the humor at the thought that some people think he’s pumping his body full of steroids before taking the mound to throw 105 MPH heaters.

I love the idea of a nickname turning a perceived weakness into a strength. The disease didn’t mean an end to his baseball career, rather Hicks embraced it as who he was and a part of how he would succeed, calling himself a “Diabetic Phenom.” Cheeky, irreverent, inspiring, accurate—what more could you want from a nickname?

“Type 1” works great for a pitcher too because it calls to mind “Type A” in terms of personality. The competitiveness, high achievement, the need for control—sounds like a starter to me.

Matt Williams aka “The Big Marine”, “Matt the Bat”, “The Carson Crusher”

“Matt the Bat” and “the Carson Crusher” are solid. Rhyme and alliteration are classics for a reason, but they come off as a little hokey compared to the meat-and-potatoes quality of the other.

I appreciate “the Big Marine” for its plainness. There’s nothing to it. No, Williams did not serve as a marine, but he was big and intense and bald like one. It’s a nickname that is born from confrontation, an abrasive shout sending tobacco juice flying from his mouth, a dugout shove, eyes with fists. It communicates intensity with little leg work. You know what a marine is, now imagine a big one. It’s not an affectionate term, and I’m sure it’s mostly used behind Williams’ back and under players’ breaths—not to disparage or disrespect, but because you bow your head and talk into your hands when the fear of God is in you.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo put it bluntly in an interview about his new manager back in 2014: “You screwed up, Matt Williams put you in a locker. And that was the end of it.”

Jung Hoo Lee aka “Grandson of the Wind”

Lee’s father, KBO legend Lee Jong-beom, was deemed the “Son of the Wind” for his speed on the basepaths. Naturally, it follows that his son is the wind’s grandson—but I don’t know if I had ever heard of a nickname with lineage. In many ways the passed-down, predetermined nature of Lee’s nickname flies in the face of all precedent when it comes to the process of nicknaming.

Nicknames are individualized, personalized, often flighty and malleable and often, well, ridiculous. They are not premeditated, or designed really to last, nor do they usually link one to a greater whole as a surname would. Of course, the good ones hang on, but they are windows into a certain moment. They are bridges to the present, to the person, not their past. Yet, the Giants’ new centerfielder comes decked with a nickname that does not explain who he is but only who he is in relation to someone who came before him. His father set a KBO record for stealing 84 bases during the 1994 season. Lee, on the other hand, stole 69 bases total over 7 years.

Evidently, though, the name is not a burden. He introduced himself to Giants fans a couple of months ago as the Grandson of the Wind, commenting on how much better it sounds in English than in Korean.

I’m all for it, though it lends itself more to a game write-up than being shouted from the arcade. Nice catch, Grandson of the Wind! Still, there are nicknames that are shucked and spit out as much as sunflower seeds and then there are names that demand reverence. The Grandson of the Wind is heavy with history and poetry and…expectation. The first line of a haiku—all the greats are: The Yankee Clipper, The Splendid Splinter, The Great Bambino…