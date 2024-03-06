The San Francisco Giants don’t have work to do today — it’s an off day down in Scottsdale. But we have work to do in the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, as the top 44 prospects in the system ain’t gonna rank themselves (though I’d be curious what their rankings look like...).

The last chapter of the CPL had only pitchers to choose from, and one name rose above the rest: right-hander Carson Ragsdale, who has been voted the No. 32 prospect in the farm system. It’s a return to the CPL for Ragsdale, who was ranked No. 36 in the CPL in 2022, but fell off the list last year.

Ragsdale is a nearly impossible prospect to rank, as no spot really feels quite right for him. A fourth-round pick in 2020 by the Phillies, the Giants acquired Ragsdale before he made his professional debut, sending reliever Sam Coonrod to Philadelphia. His debut season in 2021 put him on a lot of people’s radars: though his ERA (4.43) and FIP (4.12) didn’t jump off the page, Ragsdale had a glistening 167 strikeouts to 45 walks in 113.2 innings with Low-A San Jose. With a quality fastball and an excellent curveball, Ragsdale looked like a very intriguing starter.

But he’s barely been able to stay on the field since. He began 2022 on the 60-Day IL, pitched just 5.2 rehab innings in the Complex League in the summer, and was then shut down for the rest of the year. His 2023 was only marginally better: Ragsdale pitched in just seven games for High-A Eugene, before being shut down for the year in mid-May.

Those seven games though. My goodness, those seven games! Ragsdale was nothing short of dominant, with a 2.93 ERA, a 2.33 FIP, and a staggering 42 strikeouts to just six walks in 27.2 innings.

On pure talent, Ragsdale — who stands 6’8 and turns 26 in a few months — is easily a top 20 prospect in the system, and very arguably a top 10 prospect. But an inability for that pure talent to get on the field has held him back thus far.

Now let’s move onward!

The list so far

On to No. 33!

No. 33 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 25.1-year old RHP — 20.25 ERA/8.45 FIP in AAA (2.2 IP)

Randy Rodríguez — 24.5-year old RHP — 2.97 ERA/3.14 FIP in AA (30.1 IP); 5.73 ERA/5.75 FIP (37.2 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)

Cole Waites — 25.8-year old RHP — 15.43 ERA/4.11 FIP in MLB (2.1 IP); 6.16 ERA/5.78 FIP in AAA (30.2 IP)