The San Francisco Giants have one of just two Spring Training off days today. And catcher Blake Sabol is spending it doing a not very glamorous activity: getting an MRI.

Sabol came off the bench during the Giants 13-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, replacing Jorge Soler at designated hitter. He hit 1-2, but the hit came at a cost. While legging out an infield single, Sabol pulled his groin adductor. He gingerly walked off the field, and was replaced by Cooper Hummel.

The Giants announced that Sabol will undergo an MRI today. Hopefully it’s nothing serious.

Blake Sabol is headed for an MRI on the offday tomorrow. He pulled his groin adductor while running out an infield hit. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 5, 2024

It’s certainly a reminder as to why the Giants appear to be taking a Joey Bart trade down to the wire.

It was an otherwise quiet news day for the Giants, save for the morning burst of news that included an injury setback for Sean Hjelle, thus making a thin pitching staff even thinner. The actual baseball wasn’t quiet, however, as the team’s bats caught fire, which included batting around the order in consecutive innings.

There were a few stars in a game where the starters got a little more run than in prior outings. Left fielder Michael Conforto reached base in all four plate appearances, hitting a single and drawing three walks. Third baseman Wilmer Flores also had a perfect day, drawing a walk and doubling in his other two plate appearances. First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. and catcher Tom Murphy both singled and doubled, while center fielder Wade Meckler hit 3-4 with a quartet of RsBI.

On the surface, it looks as though Meckler may have bypassed Heliot Ramos on the outfield depth chart. Ramos was one of the stars of the opening week of Spring Training, but his impressive cage sessions have not yet translated into games: he’s hitting just 1-12 with one walk and four strikeouts. Meckler, on the other hand, is 7-19 with a triple, a walk, and just two strikeouts, though a lack of Spring Training Statcast data has us a bit in the dark as to whether his breaking ball issue is at all resolved. Hard to see him getting much time in the Majors until it is.

That outfield depth chart may be important. While the team has not mentioned any injury updates (at least none that I noticed), outfielder Austin Slater — who had surgery over the offseason, and entered camp not yet ready to play the field — hasn’t appeared in a game since being the DH in the spring opener back on February 24. Hopefully we either see Slater in a game soon, or get an update on him.

The Giants game on Thursday — a 6:05 p.m. PT contest against the Dodgers — is televised in Los Angeles, which means you can watch it if you have MLB TV. The Giants haven’t said anything, but I suspect it might feature the debut of Matt Chapman. And they did announce that Landen Roupp will make his Spring Training debut in that game. Which is pretty significant because he’s been the talk of camp.

That’s all the news that’s fit to print, unless the Giants sign Blake Snell before you read this. In the meantime, enjoy some highlights.

Runs on runs on runs pic.twitter.com/U23cYDMqW4 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 5, 2024

3️⃣ hits and 4️⃣ RBI for the Meck man pic.twitter.com/JBepgB44qT — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 5, 2024

Logan Webb punched out 6️⃣ in 3 1/3 innings today pic.twitter.com/upf73iEHA2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 6, 2024

How many days until Opening Day?

Hot dang there are just 22 days!