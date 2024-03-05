Sean Hjelle has a sprained elbow, and other camp updates

The San Francisco Giants starting pitching depth has been the subject of much discourse this spring. After failed attempts to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Corbin Burnes, the team entered Spring Training with just two additions to a rotation that would already be missing Alex Cobb at the start of the year: Jordan Hicks (a reliever trying to convert to starting) and Robbie Ray (out with an injury until at least the All-Star break).

It was a thin, young, and unproven rotation, and then Keaton Winn (presumed No. 3 starter), Kai-Wei Teng (added to the 40-man roster in November), and Carson Whisenhunt (one of the best prospects in the system, nearing a debut) suffered mild injury setbacks; neither has pitched yet this spring. Then things got worse, as Tristan Beck (presumed No. 5 starter) had surgery to remove an aneurysm in his arm, landing him on the 60-Day Injured List.

And now we have another ailment to add to the pile: tall right-hander Sean Hjelle has a sprained elbow. Elbows are terrifying things for pitchers to injure, as they often lead to Tommy John surgery and the ensuing year-and-a-half recovery. Thankfully Hjelle’s MRI came back clean, but he’ll still be sidelined for a few weeks.

Sean Hjelle said scans show his UCL is intact, which was a relief. He will rest and get treatment for inflammation for two weeks and be reevaluated. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 5, 2024

Bob Melvin, who has been quite complimentary of Hjelle this spring, has said he prefers the 6’11 pitcher in a bullpen role but was comfortable using him as a spot starter. The 2018 second-round pick, who is in his final year of having options, seemed like a borderline lock for a spot on the Opening Day roster, potentially as a starter if Winn is not yet ready to go.

Now that seems off the table. Even if Hjelle is able to resume pitching in two weeks, it will probably be cutting things too close, and he won’t be able to fully ramp up arm strength prior to Opening Day.

Anyway, hello Blake Snell.

Here’s some other camp news:

The Giants announced that Beck’s surgery was successful, but that he won’t be able to throw for eight weeks. When you account for rehab and ramp-up time, it would seem that the absolute best-case scenario for a return would be sometime in June.

Whisenhunt will face live hitters on Thursday for the first time this spring, and could still get into a game before the preseason ends.

The Giants added right-handed pitcher Spencer Bivens to Major League camp. Bivens, who had been in Minor League camp, had made his way into three preseason games and had mightily impressed: a hit batter is the only baserunner he’s allowed in 2.1 innings, with four strikeouts. While the move is surely partially due to the injuries, Andrew Baggarly reports that Bivens — who made his Minor League debut in 2022 a month before his 28th birthday — blew away coaches in camp.

The Giants have invited RHP Spencer Bivens to major league camp. He was here as a minor league mini camp fill in for the backside of exhibitions, and threw so well that the coaches were blown away. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 5, 2024