Tuesday BP: Is a J.D. Davis trade certain?

After teasing it for months and months and months, the San Francisco Giants finally broke down and did the one thing that has been expected of them all offseason: they signed Matt Chapman. If you’re still on the fence about how much Chapman helps the team, just remember that he’s a reigning Gold Glove-winning third baseman, he’s as durable as baseball players come, the Giants have the most groundball-heavy staff in the Majors (by far), and he’s a clubhouse leader that Bob Melvin and Matt Williams cannot say enough good things about.

And if those second half offensive numbers are still concerning you, well, perhaps these very smart baseball people can alleviate some of your concerns.

Matt Chapman is not an empty bat. He’s only once been anything worse than 10% better than league average with the bat. If he pulls his barrels again, he will get back to 20ish% better. The BAT X projections, which weight batted ball metrics heavily, have him there. Good signing. — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) March 2, 2024

Highest hard-hit rate, 2023 (min 300 batted balls):



Matt Chapman: 56.4%

Matt Olson: 55.5%

Juan Soto: 55.3%

Ronald Acuña Jr: 55.2%



Highest for SF player in a season under Statcast (‘15, min 300 bbe):



2023 J.D. Davis, 45.2%



Chapman on hard contact in ‘23: .466 BA, .917 SLG — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 2, 2024

Unless you’re already sending apology notes to your 2028 self on behalf of not getting to watch the 2024 second-round pick that will likely never became a good Major League player, I only see one thing to dislike about the Chapman addition: what to make of J.D. Davis?

Chapman is a clear upgrade at the hot corner, but that doesn’t change the fact that Davis has been one of the best hitters on the team since coming to the Giants in the middle of 2022. In fact, since 2019, Davis’ wRC+ of 120 is just three points below Carlos Correa, two points below Max Muncy, one point below Nolan Arenado, and ahead of hitters like Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Teoscar Hernández, Sean Murphy, Marcell Ozuna, and, uhh ... Jorge Soler.

He’s a good hitter — a very good hitter — and even after the additions of Soler, Chapman, Tom Murphy, and Jung Hoo Lee, the Giants aren’t exactly in prime position to let go of good hitters.

But it’s hard to find a place for Davis on this team. Unless the Giants reverse course on the beat reporter-speculation that Chapman could play shortstop (which the team seems to have no interest in pursuing), there’s a logjam. Chapman is an everyday third baseman. Soler is an everyday DH. LaMonte Wade Jr. is a strong-side platoon first baseman. Which leaves Davis and Wilmer Flores to fill in the weak-side platoon at first base and backup third base and designated hitter. Two very over-qualified players for one utterly thankless position.

There was speculation that the Giants would not have signed Chapman without having a move lined up to trade Davis, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Not only is Davis still employed by San Francisco Giants LLC, but he’s appeared in two of the three games since the news broke, and pushed his strong spring along: he’s now hitting 6-15 with two home runs, two walks, just two strikeouts, and solid defense at both infield corners.

Chapman, for his part, doesn’t seem to buy the redundancy line, though there’s not really anything else that he could say.

Matt Chapman is confident his role with the Giants won't eat into J.D. Davis' play time pic.twitter.com/fdkv8Oiwhw — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 5, 2024

I’m torn. Short of the Giants deciding that Davis should revisit left field — where he’s spent 665.1 innings in his career — and trading Michael Conforto in a corresponding move, something’s got to give. Davis, Flores, and Wade cannot all coexist peacefully on this roster, at least not if they’re all healthy (admittedly a big if).

On the surface, Davis is the odd man out. Flores was the team’s best hitter last year, a vital leader, and a key component in recruiting Soler ... they won’t move him. And Wade, while limited in numerous ways, is a stellar left-handed bat in an infield that has no other left-handed bats, save for Brett Wisely (who appears buried on the depth chart). It’s hard to imagine moving on from him.

And yet, I feel there’s a strong case to be made for trading Wade and hanging onto Davis. The more the team adds everyday players — which they’ve so beautifully done at long last this offseason — the more I feel it’s important to load up on versatile role players (yes, I understand this sounds backwards). Wade — a single-position platoon player whom the Giants shield from left-handed pitchers at all costs — is the opposite of such. He’s not a player who can slide over to fill in for an injured player elsewhere. And when Melvin puts him in a game, the manager will always have one eye on the bench, making sure there’s a right-handed option to turn to should the opposing manager counter with a lefty reliever.

Davis, while offering more redundancy in the form of his handedness, certainly offers more versatility. He’s never had notable platoon splits — for his career he’s a 115 wRC+ hitter against lefties, and 114 against righties — and if an injury forced it, the Giants would be very comfortable with him playing daily at first, third, or designated hitter, and perhaps even the outfield (it’s worth noting Wade is a decent outfielder, though his knee injuries would seem to make the team hesitant to put him out there). His defensive improvements last year could even lead the team to try him at second base in an emergency pinch.

Between Wade’s lack of versatility and his injury history, the team is flirting with running out of depth very quickly if Davis is traded. And for a squad that was bottom five in most offensive categories last year, it’s got to hurt to go through with actively getting rid of one of your best hitters when they don’t even need to be platooned.

But keeping Davis will require creativity, and probably sprinkles of a few other things. Then again, that’s a bridge the Giants don’t yet need to cross. For better and for worse, these things often work themselves out in the form of injuries or performance. While a Davis trade seems very likely, I wouldn’t be surprised if Farhan Zaidi is in no rush. You never know what the next few weeks will bring.

How many days until Opening Day?

Only 23 days! Hot dang!