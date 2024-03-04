We’re well into the back half of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, which will see us rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. It’s always fun to be at this part of the CPL, because we often get to see some of the players we’re voting on in Spring Training.

Coming in at No. 31 is left-handed pitcher Jack Choate, who makes his CPL debut following his first full professional season.

Choate is a 6’6 lefty who turns 23 in a few months. He was a fairly unheralded prospect, coming out of a school I had quite literally never heard of — Assumption College. The Giants grabbed him in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB Draft and signed him for just $87,500 — just over half of the slot value for the pick.

After pitching just four innings in his debut season, Choate shined in 2023. Armed with a high-quality slider/changeup duo, Choate began the year with Low-A San Jose, where he was fairly dominant: he had a 2.30 ERA and a 3.06 FIP, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 47 innings. He was promoted to High-A Eugene, where he kept the good times rolling, with a 2.14 ERA and a 2.65 FIP in 21 innings.

Across the two levels, Choate recorded 87 strikeouts to just 24 walks in 68 innings. Perhaps most impressively, he only ceded one home run all year while facing 284 batters. Choate then went on to log some time in the Arizona Fall League, where he didn’t have great numbers (13 hits, 13 walks, and 10 earned runs in 16.1 innings), but kept racking up strikeouts (21) and limiting homers (0).

The Giants have used Choate as a starter, with 13 of his 18 appearances in 2023 lasting at least four innings. Hopefully that continues in the coming season.

Now let’s add a name to the list!

The list so far

On to No. 32!

No. 32 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 25.1-year old RHP — 20.25 ERA/8.45 FIP in AAA (2.2 IP)

Carson Ragsdale — 25.8-year old RHP — 2.93 ERA/2.33 FIP in High-A (27.2 IP)

Randy Rodríguez — 24.5-year old RHP — 2.97 ERA/3.14 FIP in AA (30.1 IP); 5.73 ERA/5.75 FIP (37.2 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)

Cole Waites — 25.8-year old RHP — 15.43 ERA/4.11 FIP in MLB (2.1 IP); 6.16 ERA/5.78 FIP in AAA (30.2 IP)