The San Francisco Giants took all offseason — and a few weeks of the preseason — to agree to a contract with four-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman. But the next steps moved much more quickly. There was barely any time for us to fret about physicals or get comments from coaches and executives neither confirming nor denying reports.

News of the Giants deal with Chapman broke late on Friday night. The Giants announced the news early Sunday morning. And his introductory press conference is scheduled for today.

The deal was originally reported as three years with opt-outs after the first two years. The Giants chose slightly different — and quite notable — terminology, announcing it as a one-year deal with player options for second and third years, as well as a mutual option for a fourth year.

The #SFGiants and IF Matt Chapman have agreed to terms on a one-year Major League contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VbGFK11kCY — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 3, 2024

And with that, we were off and running, with Chapman already donning his new black and orange digs, reunited with Bob Melvin, someone he has a very close relationship with. Hopefully he’s in game condition and we can see him in action shortly.

Chap getting right to work pic.twitter.com/P60EXyoIsG — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 3, 2024

For a while, reporters have suggested that the Giants might not just land one of the Chapman and Blake Snell Scott Boras duo, but both of them. The structure of Chapman’s contract — which is not only a pillow contract, but a significantly cheaper pillow contract than anyone would have predicted — has only made it more likely that they shore up their rotation with the reigning NL Cy Young winner.

While Farhan Zaidi preached that the team is likely done making moves — a line he also said when the team signed Jorge Soler — the team’s beat reporters are unanimous in their belief that Snell is still a distinct possibility.

The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly wrote that, “The Giants continue to monitor the Snell market and they can have all the face time they want with Boras on Monday when he arrives for the Chapman news conference. Every indication is that if the Giants sense an opportunity to sign Snell for favorable terms, they would stomach exceeding the initial luxury tax payroll threshold of $237 million.”

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area added that, “The Giants have remained engaged with Boras on Snell at certain points of the spring, and there’s certainly a price point at which adding the reigning Cy Young Award winner would supersede any previous plans.”

The Giants have already had a significant offseason, signing Chapman, Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, Jordan Hicks, and Tom Murphy, and trading for Robbie Ray. They’ve committed significantly more money this offseason than any team other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But especially in light of the recent Tristan Beck news — he was placed on the 60-Day Injured List to make room for the Chapman signing — the addition of a starting pitcher like Snell feels like less of a luxury and more of a necessity for a team whose offseason moves have indicated a clear desire to compete immediately.

What an offseason that would make for.

How many days until Opening Day?

Just 24!!!