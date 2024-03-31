3/31 Gamethread: Giants @ Padres

It’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. The Giants are hoping to start the season strong, and win a four-game series against a team they figure to battle for postseason positioning all year.

The Giants are turning to righty Daulton Jefferies, who was added to the roster earlier in the day. It’s the San Francisco debut for Jefferies, who has appeared in just 14 MLB games … all with the Oakland A’s.

For the Padres, it’s right-handed pitcher Michael King, one of the highlights of the team’s offseason trade that sent Blake Snell to the Yankees. King had a 2.75 ERA last year in over 100 innings, though he worked mostly in relief.

Enjoy the game!

Game #4

Who: San Francisco Giants (2-1) vs. San Diego Padres (2-3)

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

National broadcast: MLB Network

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM