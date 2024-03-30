The San Francisco Giants play game three of this four-game series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon at Petco Park. This will be their first national broadcast of the season. So prepare yourselves for Shadow Talk.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jordan Hicks. Hicks ended his 2023 season with a 3.29 ERA, 3.22 FIP, with 81 strikeouts to 32 walks in 65.2 innings pitched in relief. This will be his first start since 2022.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Dylan Cease. Cease ended his 2023 season for the Chicago White Sox with a 4.58 ERA, 3.72 FIP, with 214 strikeouts to 79 walks in 177 innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee - CF Jorge Soler - DH LaMonte Wade, Jr. - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Wilmer Flores - 1B Michael Conforto - LF Thairo Estrada - 2B Tom Murphy - C Nick Ahmed - SS

RHP: Jordan Hicks

Padres

Xander Bogaerts - 2B Fernando Tatis, Jr. - RF Jake Cronenworth - 1B Manny Machado - DH Ha-Seong Kim - SS Jurickson Profar - LF Tyler Wade - 3B Jackson Merrill - CF Kyle Higashioka - C

RHP: Dylan Cease

Game #3

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Fox

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM