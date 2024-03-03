Internal options for the rotation’s 5th man

Tristan Beck’s arm aneurysm has made an already thin San Francisco Giants rotation even more threadbare.

There is no official timetable for Beck’s return other than months which puts him in the same company as half of the club’s starters. The rotation’s reinforcements are double the size of its infantry on the frontline—stick around ‘til July, kid, the league won’t know what him ‘em.

The clamor for bagging another established arm from the Free Agent market has only grown in volume since November with the reigning NL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell still unsigned.

This rotation worry could all go away with a few scratches of ink, coaxed maybe by tossing a couple more dollars on top of the offered money pile, a year or two tacked on here, a player opt-out tacked on there. This feels imminent with one of the Boras holdouts, Matt Chapman, signing with our Giants to a pillowy 3-year, $54 million with a whole bunch of clearly-marked exit routes if an escape for Chapman is required.

I pray that this article ages poorly and fast, but it ain’t guaranteed that Snell or Jordan Montgomery signs with San Francisco, and Beck’s innings can’t be put on layaway. The 2024 season is fast approaching, so these are the Giants’ internal options.

Options already on the 40-man roster

Sean Hjelle, RHP

In some ways, Sean Hjelle makes the most sense to fill Beck’s role. He has big league experience (54 innings pitched across these past two seasons) and, while he has yet to start a game, Hjelle has made a handful of experiences as a long reliever, throwing 5 innings twice and 4 innings or more four times. On top of that, the right-hander has thrown more than 200 innings and made more than 50 starts in Triple-A.

But experience is one thing, performance a significant other.

Hjelle posted a 5.76 ERA in ‘22 and a 6.52 ERA last season. He was given an opportunity with the Giants at the start of the year and did little with it. His K/9 flirted around 10 last season but his BB/9 swelled over 4.00. There is hope though. His sinker-slider mix has meant groundballs from opposing batters are common: his xERA was 2-points lower than his actual ERA, while logging a 4.22 FIP.

Melvin says Beck isn’t expected to be back for the start of the season and could miss quite a bit of time. The other options are being evaluated, and he mentions Hjelle as a possibility much as he likes him in the long man role. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 29, 2024

Fangraphs has plugged his name into the SP-5 spot vacated by Beck, and he’s received a name-drop by the manager Hjelle is knee-deep in the pool, which, thanks to the pitcher’s 6’11’’ height, is the average player’s waist. That distinct advantage of being the tallest player in MLB history can’t be ignored in more ways than one. Fans haven’t quite seen him take full advantage of his physicality yet, but maybe this is the camp—new year, new coaches, new vibe—that it clicks.

Kai-Wei Teng, RHP

In his age 24 year old season, Teng, with a plus-slider and a mid-90s fastball, earned promotion to Triple-A Sacramento after posting a 12.93 K/9 with a 4.75 ERA (3.40 FIP) over 12 starts and 47.1 IP with Double-A Richmond.

Across 16 starts and 79 innings pitched, Teng maintained a solid 10.94 K/9 and lowered his ERA to 4.22 (though his FIP rose to 4.38) while showing off an impressive ability to limit the home run ball (especially given pitching in the power-happy PCL) thanks to a decent 44% groundball rate.

That batted-ball profile along with Teng’s ability to miss bats with his varying slider-types also meant an improved ability to strand runners on base (65.7 LOB% in AA to 72.6% in AAA). But that’s the sand in the gear for the young righty: runners on base, particularly bases handed out free of charge. His BB/9 jumped from a not-great 3.80 to a 5.47 with Sacramento. It’s been a blemish since 2021, and maybe a non-starter (quite literally) for some. Though it should be mentioned Blake Snell’s Cy Young year saw him post a 5.0 BB/9 with a slightly better K/9…so maybe Teng and the wild hair up his nose is an ace-in-waiting?

If Hjelle isn’t gelling, it’s possible we see Teng.

Trevor McDonald, RHP

McDonald was hurt for a lot of last year, throwing only 37.2 innings at A+ ball, the highest level of professional baseball he’s thrown at. The fact that he was added to the 40-man roster means the Giants really care about protecting him and, as Grant Brisbee notes in this write-up from November (subscription required), they are treating him like “an upper-minors arm.”

Drafted out of high school in 2019, McDonald is a simple man: he throws high cheddar then follows the cheese with a hammering curve, all with a healthy mix of funk and deception that Fangraphs called “not sexy to look at” yet effective at making things distinctly uncomfortable for a hitter.

Over 8 starts last season, he posted a 0.96 ERA with a 9.32 K/9, 1.91 BB/9 and a 75.6% ground ball rate.

McDonald’s chances of solely filling-in for Beck are distant. The club won’t want to expose the 23-year old to the wilds of the Bigs as early as April, but, again, the fact that he’s already on the roster means the club has high hopes for him: a dominant Spring followed by some easy promotions to the higher-tiers of play, and if all goes right for McDonald (and terribly wrong for some other people), maybe we’ll see him cover some stray innings in the orange-and-black this year.

***

Players on the 40-man have the path of least resistance to Oracle at some point this year. But Bob Melvin has made it known that the decision will factor in Spring Training performance with his eye on a number of other options.

Non-Roster Invitees

Mason Black, RHP

Mason Black got a write-up by Giants beat-writer Maria Guardado, and Mason Black was feeling so good about that, he went out onto the mound in Saturday’s game against San Diego, and threw 3 innings allowing 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 3—a notably better outing than his previous one in which his first pitch of the camp was socked out of the park.

Mason Black's first inning did not go well. The script completely flipped in the second with a very quick second inning. Here are all three outs. Good stuff from Mason once he settled down. pic.twitter.com/1122V90DQE — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) February 26, 2024

Black is ranked the #18 prospect in the organization. Like Teng, he jumped from Richmond to Sacramento last year and showed promise over 60 innings and 13 starts at Triple-A. A 3.86 ERA with a 10.68 K/9 was solid, but bats tended to get the ball in the air (5.33 FIP) while his 4.60 BB/9 wasn’t great—though the rigid strikezone of a Robo-Ump could be partially to blame.

Fangraphs projects Black to fill in Hjelle’s long reliever role during the latter’s foray into the rotation. If that’s the initial play, it seems likely the two could swap roles given how things are going.

Tommy Romero, RHP, and Daulton Jefferies, RHP

Romero and Jefferies both have Major League experience which is why I grouped them together.

Romero has two starts way back in 2022 to his name, one with the Rays and the other with the Nationals. Again, experience is a plus, even if it comes with 10.80 ERA baggage. Though his 87 innings and a 5.44 ERA in which is BB-rate climbed dangerously close to his K-rate at Triple-A in Washington’s organization last year wasn’t much of a boon in terms of confidence. The 26-year old signed a minor league contract with the Giants at the end of January.

Due to Tommy John surgery, Jefferies hasn’t pitched since 2022 when he made 8 starts for the Oakland Athletics, his third stint with the Major League club since 2020. He’s a strike-thrower with not much of a track record in missing bats, but with a fastball in the mid-90s and a nice changeup to get hitters off-balanced, Jefferies can get outs with a decent groundball rate. The Giants picked him up as a free agent in December and Susan Slusser already reported when Keaton Winn’s elbow was acting up that Jefferies could be a viable replacement for his rotation role.

Of the two, Jefferies is the better bet to contribute at the back-end of the rotation.

Carson Seymour, RHP, and Blayne Enlow, RHP

Seymour and Enlow are both people who pitch and are both at the Giants’ Spring Training complex right now. With those boxes checked, they are theoretically in the running for the job, and, theoretically, one of them could take the mound in Arizona, suddenly be wrapped in a warm, ethereal glow, start to levitate while claiming direct lineage with Zuul, the gatekeeper, before shooting cut fastballs and sweeping sliders out of his eyes. Bob Melvin, as a reasonable man, would let him suit up at Oracle.

But realistically, these two certainly aren’t gatekeepers to another dimension of pitching (at least during this season)—let alone keymasters. Seymour fared well with Richmond last year while attacking the zone with swing-and-miss stuff, but he hasn’t pitched at a higher level. Enlow, who had been in the Twins organization since he was drafted out of high school in 2017, threw at the Triple-A level, but did nothing to write home about.

Levitating aside, don’t count on either of these two leap-frogging to the front of the line.

Carson Whisenhunt, LHP; Landen Roupp, RHP; Hayden Birdsong, RHP

All three of these names should be familiar to you as relatively high-ranked prospects in the organization. One of them actually might be The Gatekeeper—only time will tell. (Author’s note: I apologize for the out-of-hand Ghostbusters references).

Their 2023 rankings: Whisenhunt at #4, Roupp at #5 and Birdsong at #22. The reason they’re not getting the same looks as Mason Black is that they’re about half-a-season behind him in development. None of them have played above AA, and the expectation is they’ll start there or in AAA if they impress in Spring. Their value lies beyond an emergency fill-in for the fill-in Beck. Their climb won’t be rushed, though a late-summer debut in 2024 could be written in the stars.

Hayden Birdsong struck out a couple of batters in his first spring training appearance of the year. Giants' prospects are back! pic.twitter.com/JTFyZyDqtI — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) February 24, 2024

Other options

The other internal option is obviously a four-man rotation with an opener scheduled every fifth game. Bullpen games have worked effectively for the Giants in the past, and the previous regime did not hesitate to play that card when needed. The new pitching coach, Bryan Price, is definitely more “traditional” in his approach and has gone on record saying the bullpen game is not his “cup of tea.” Nor does the organization want to see the burnout that many of the bullpen arms exhibited later in the season from overwork.

New Giants pitching coach Bryan Price discussed his traditional approach to the game and his goal for San Francisco's young armshttps://t.co/Z4I6n1BK8p — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) February 26, 2024

I imagine they’ll try and piece together a 5-man rotation at the start of the year, and potentially move to a bullpen option with Hjelle or Black or Teng as long-relievers if no one can distinguish themselves as someone who can go 5 innings every 5th game.