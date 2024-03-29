2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 41

On the day that the 2024 Minor League Baseball season begins — and a day after one of the names on this list made his MLB debut (congrats to Erik Miller!) — we round out the top 40 in our 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. Only four more names to add, and then we’ll have chosen the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization!

The latest chapter was the closest one yet, with just one vote separating first and second place. But the winner is right-handed reliever R.J. Dabovich, who has been ranked as the No. 40 prospect in the system. That’s a drop of 23 spots for Dabovich, who was No. 17 in last year’s CPL.

The drop really says nothing about Dabovich’s arm talent, and instead says something about the ability to show off said arm talent. After a breakout 2022, in which he dominated AA and had an extensive late-season run in AAA, injuries limited the 2020 fourth-round pick to just 2.2 innings in AAA last year. His performance wasn’t good in those innings, but I’d advise against reading anything into a microscopic sample size with a compromised player.

Dabovich recently turned 25, and his curveball is one of the better pitches in the system. If he can stay healthy this year, it’s very easy to see him playing his way into the San Francisco bullpen.

Now let’s add another name! We’re so close!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 41!

No. 41 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

Lisbel Diaz — 18.8-year old OF — .841 OPS/124 wRC+ in DSL (88 PA)

Ryan Murphy — 24.5-year old RHP — 4.36 ERA/4.72 FIP in AA (107.1 IP)

Eric Silva — 21.5-year old RHP — 5.92 ERA/4.76 FIP in High-A (76 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)