The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres tonight in game two of this four-game series at Petco Park.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Kyle Harrison. Harrison debuted late in the 2023 season, concluding it with a 4.15 ERA, 5.53 FIP, with 35 strikeouts to 11 walks in 34.2 innings pitched over seven starts.
He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove. Musgrove ended the 2023 season with a 3.05 ERA, 3.52 FIP, with 97 strikeouts to 21 walks in 97.1 innings pitched.
Lineups
Giants
- Jung Hoo Lee - CF
- Jorge Soler - DH
- LaMonte Wade, Jr. - RF
- Matt Chapman - 3B
- Wilmer Flores - 1B
- Michael Conforto - LF
- Thairo Estrada - 2B
- Patrick Bailey - C
- Nick Ahmed - SS
LHP: Kyle Harrison
Padres
- Xander Bogaerts - 2B
- Fernando Tatis, Jr. - RF
- Jake Cronenwort - 1B
- Manny Machado - DH
- Ha-Seong Kim - SS
- Jurickson Profar - LF
- Luis Campusano - C
- Eguy Rosario - 3B
- José Azocar - CF
RHP: Joe Musgrove
Game #2
Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres
Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California
When: 6:40 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
