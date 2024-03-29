The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres tonight in game two of this four-game series at Petco Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Kyle Harrison. Harrison debuted late in the 2023 season, concluding it with a 4.15 ERA, 5.53 FIP, with 35 strikeouts to 11 walks in 34.2 innings pitched over seven starts.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove. Musgrove ended the 2023 season with a 3.05 ERA, 3.52 FIP, with 97 strikeouts to 21 walks in 97.1 innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee - CF Jorge Soler - DH LaMonte Wade, Jr. - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Wilmer Flores - 1B Michael Conforto - LF Thairo Estrada - 2B Patrick Bailey - C Nick Ahmed - SS

LHP: Kyle Harrison

Padres

Xander Bogaerts - 2B Fernando Tatis, Jr. - RF Jake Cronenwort - 1B Manny Machado - DH Ha-Seong Kim - SS Jurickson Profar - LF Luis Campusano - C Eguy Rosario - 3B José Azocar - CF

RHP: Joe Musgrove

Game #2

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM