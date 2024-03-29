 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

3/29 Gamethread: Giants @ Padres

Kyle Harrison vs. Joe Musgrove

By Sami Higgins
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres tonight in game two of this four-game series at Petco Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Kyle Harrison. Harrison debuted late in the 2023 season, concluding it with a 4.15 ERA, 5.53 FIP, with 35 strikeouts to 11 walks in 34.2 innings pitched over seven starts.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove. Musgrove ended the 2023 season with a 3.05 ERA, 3.52 FIP, with 97 strikeouts to 21 walks in 97.1 innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

  1. Jung Hoo Lee - CF
  2. Jorge Soler - DH
  3. LaMonte Wade, Jr. - RF
  4. Matt Chapman - 3B
  5. Wilmer Flores - 1B
  6. Michael Conforto - LF
  7. Thairo Estrada - 2B
  8. Patrick Bailey - C
  9. Nick Ahmed - SS

LHP: Kyle Harrison

Padres

  1. Xander Bogaerts - 2B
  2. Fernando Tatis, Jr. - RF
  3. Jake Cronenwort - 1B
  4. Manny Machado - DH
  5. Ha-Seong Kim - SS
  6. Jurickson Profar - LF
  7. Luis Campusano - C
  8. Eguy Rosario - 3B
  9. José Azocar - CF

RHP: Joe Musgrove

Game #2

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM

