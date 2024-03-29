Good morning, baseball fans!

Unfortunately the San Francisco Giants’ first game of the season ended up being a dud, losing 6-4 to the San Diego Padres.

There’s plenty to be annoyed about after that game, and our own Steven Kennedy has you covered on that front.

But I’m still choosing to be optimistic. They scored four runs, so that’s already leaps and bounds ahead of 2023’s Opening Day loss to the New York Yankees, in which they got shut out. I’ll take it.

And it wasn’t a game without any interesting moments. Jung Hoo Lee got his first Major League hit in the fifth inning. We can ignore what came shortly after that for now, and just appreciate the moment that was. Because it’s Friday and we deserve nice things.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of this four-game series against the Padres tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT. Kyle Harrison will get his first start of the season against Joe Musgrove.