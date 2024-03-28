 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

3/28 Gamethread: Giants @ Padres

Logan Webb vs. Yu Darvish

By Sami Higgins
The San Francisco Giants kick off the 2024 season this afternoon with game one of this four-game opening series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Getting the Opening Day start for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb. Webb finished second in the 2023 Cy Young Award voting, ending the season with a 3.25 ERA, 3.16 FIP, with 194 strikeouts to 31 walks in a league-leading 216 innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, who ended his 2023 season for the Padres with a 4.56 ERA, 4.03 FIP, with 141 strikeouts to 43 walks in 136.1 innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

  1. Jung Hoo Lee (L) — CF
  2. Jorge Soler (R) — DH
  3. LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B
  4. Matt Chapman (R) — 3B
  5. Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF
  6. Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B
  7. Michael Conforto (L) — LF
  8. Patrick Bailey (S) — C
  9. Nick Ahmed (R) — SS

P. Logan Webb — RHP

Padres

  1. Xander Bogaerts (R) — 2B
  2. Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) — RF
  3. Jake Cronenworth (L) — 1B
  4. Manny Machado (R) — DH
  5. Ha-Seong Kim (R) — SS
  6. Jurickson Profar (S) — LF
  7. Luis Campusano (R) — C
  8. Tyler Wade (L) — 3B
  9. Jackson Merrill (L) — C

P. Yu Darvish — RHP

Game #1

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM

