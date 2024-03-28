The San Francisco Giants kick off the 2024 season this afternoon with game one of this four-game opening series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Getting the Opening Day start for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb. Webb finished second in the 2023 Cy Young Award voting, ending the season with a 3.25 ERA, 3.16 FIP, with 194 strikeouts to 31 walks in a league-leading 216 innings pitched.
He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, who ended his 2023 season for the Padres with a 4.56 ERA, 4.03 FIP, with 141 strikeouts to 43 walks in 136.1 innings pitched.
Lineups
Giants
- Jung Hoo Lee (L) — CF
- Jorge Soler (R) — DH
- LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B
- Matt Chapman (R) — 3B
- Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF
- Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B
- Michael Conforto (L) — LF
- Patrick Bailey (S) — C
- Nick Ahmed (R) — SS
P. Logan Webb — RHP
Padres
- Xander Bogaerts (R) — 2B
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) — RF
- Jake Cronenworth (L) — 1B
- Manny Machado (R) — DH
- Ha-Seong Kim (R) — SS
- Jurickson Profar (S) — LF
- Luis Campusano (R) — C
- Tyler Wade (L) — 3B
- Jackson Merrill (L) — C
P. Yu Darvish — RHP
Game #1
Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres
Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California
When: 1:10 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
