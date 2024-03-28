The San Francisco Giants kick off the 2024 season this afternoon with game one of this four-game opening series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Getting the Opening Day start for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb. Webb finished second in the 2023 Cy Young Award voting, ending the season with a 3.25 ERA, 3.16 FIP, with 194 strikeouts to 31 walks in a league-leading 216 innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, who ended his 2023 season for the Padres with a 4.56 ERA, 4.03 FIP, with 141 strikeouts to 43 walks in 136.1 innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee (L) — CF Jorge Soler (R) — DH LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B Matt Chapman (R) — 3B Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B Michael Conforto (L) — LF Patrick Bailey (S) — C Nick Ahmed (R) — SS

P. Logan Webb — RHP

Padres

Xander Bogaerts (R) — 2B Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) — RF Jake Cronenworth (L) — 1B Manny Machado (R) — DH Ha-Seong Kim (R) — SS Jurickson Profar (S) — LF Luis Campusano (R) — C Tyler Wade (L) — 3B Jackson Merrill (L) — C

P. Yu Darvish — RHP

Game #1

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM