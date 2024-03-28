Good morning, baseball fans!

You’ve done it. You have survived another offseason. The cold, dark, stormy winter has passed, and the hot stove has been put out for now.

Baseball is back.

The San Francisco Giants will kick off the 2024 season today at Petco Park, as they take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game series.

There’s a lot to be excited about! We’ve got a lot of new players and staff alike. It’s been a while since we’ve gone into a season not really knowing what to expect. Sure, Gabe Kapler and his staff were new in 2020, but the world was incredibly weird and different, so any baseball happening at all was a bit of a return to some normalcy.

This will be the first Opening Day in over a decade that I’ll be able to watch, and I’m really excited about that. It’s not fun to be in between day jobs, but I’ll take these silver linings with joy.

Here’s a little music to get you ready for today, and we’ll see you in a few hours for Giants baseball!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Padres kick off this four-game opening series from Petco Park at 1:10 p.m. PT.