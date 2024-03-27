We’re only one day away from the start of the 2024 MLB season, but we’re a few chapters away from finishing off the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, in which we’re coming together as a community to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. We’re so close!

The next name added to the list is infielder Jimmy Glowenke, who has been voted as the No. 39 prospect in the system. It’s a return to the CPL for Glowenke, who snuck in at No. 43 two years ago, but was omitted on last year’s list following a disappointing 2022 season.

It was not a disappointing 2023 season, however, for the right-handed hitting infielder who was taken with the 68th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, with the Compensation Round pick that the Giants were granted when Will Smith signed with the Atlanta Braves.

Glowenke started the year in High-A Eugene, repeating a level he had spent all of 2022 at (save for some rehab stints in the Complex League). When the Giants have prospects repeat levels, they’re usually asking for them to show notable improvement in certain areas, and Glowenke did that to an extreme: he lowered his strikeout rate from 31.2% all the way down to 14.3%, while increasing his walk rate from 8.2% to 12.4%. His batting average jumped a staggering .101 points, from .212 to .313, with his on-base percentage running from .301 to .413, and his slugging percentage from .412 to .542. The result was a .956 OPS, a 154 wRC+, and a summer promotion to AA Richmond.

Glowenke played 75 games with the Flying Squirrels and hit solidly, finishing the year with a .744 OPS and a 110 wRC+, with a still-fairly-low 21.1% strikeout rate. Those numbers are (mostly) even more impressive when you account for acclimation time. In Glowenke’s first month of AA, he hit just 11-71 with no home runs, three doubles, and 16 strikeouts. After that stretch, he hit 51-and 176 with seven home runs and 10 doubles, albeit with 45 strikeouts. He spent the bulk of his time at second base, but also spent a decent amount of time at third base and shortstop.

We also saw Glowenke do some nice things in a few Spring Training games this year, so that was fun. AAA Sacramento might have a crowded infield, so it will be interesting to see whether the Giants give Glowenke a promotion to start the year, or have him iron out a few things in Richmond first.

Now let’s add to the list!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 40!

No. 40 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 25.2-year old RHP — 20.25 ERA/8.45 FIP in AAA (2.2 IP)

Lisbel Diaz — 18.8-year old OF — .841 OPS/124 wRC+ in DSL (88 PA)

Ryan Murphy — 24.5-year old RHP — 4.36 ERA/4.72 FIP in AA (107.1 IP)

Eric Silva — 21.5-year old RHP — 5.92 ERA/4.76 FIP in High-A (76 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)