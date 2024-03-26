It’s time for the final preseason game of the year. The San Francisco Giants will host the Oakland Athletics in one final tune-up before the season gets started in earnest on Thursday.

A few things of note. Most importantly, the Giants seem to be billing this as the final chance to see Pablo Sandoval in the black and orange. Sandoval is obviously not going to make the Opening Day roster, and it’s unclear if he would accept a AAA Sacramento assignment ... or if the Giants would give him one.

So enjoy the Panda, folks.

Also of note is that Nick Ahmed is starting. That seems to confirm that Ahmed is making the Opening Day roster, though it’s unclear if Marco Luciano or Tyler Fitzgerald will be alongside him.

And Spencer Howard gets the start ... he could make the roster and get an early season start as the team waits for Blake Snell, Alex Cobb, and potentially Keaton Winn.

Lineups

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee (L) — CF Matt Chapman (R) — 3B LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B Jorge Soler (R) — DH Michael Conforto (L) — LF Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B Austin Slater (R) — RF Patrick Bailey (S) — C Nick Ahmed (R) — SS

P. Spencer Howard — RHP

A’s

Ryan Noda (L) — 1B J.D. Davis (R) — DH Seth Brown (L) — LF Lawrence Butler (L) — RF Abraham Toro (S) — 2B Nick Allen (R) — SS Darell Hernaiz (R) — 3B Esteury Ruiz (R) — CF Carlos Pérez (R) — C

P. Paul Blackburn — RHP

Preseason Finale

Who: San Francisco Giants (15-11) vs. Oakland A’s (13-14)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 5:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: N/A

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM