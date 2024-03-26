Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants posted a video on their You Tube channel that is definitely worth a watch this morning.

The video features Kyle Harrison, Keaton Winn, Mason Black, Landen Roupp, Carson Whisenhunt, and Trevor McDonald taking on an escape room during their time in spring training this year.

I’ve never actually done an escape room, but the goal is to work together as a team to solve puzzles, find clues, and work out how to advance through the different stages to, well, escape in time.

The Giants players do a great job, with a couple of exceptions. Like the time a warning has to be inserted over the video telling people not to use excessive force in escape rooms after they manage to bypass one of the puzzles by accidentally strong arming it.

On the whole, they worked very well together and it was fun to watch them approach challenges as a team and problem-solve together and with their own individual strengths.

And as with all good adventures, it ends with ice cream.

It’s definitely a fun morning watch as we wait for the season to begin later this week.

How many days until Opening Day?

Two! Two days until Opening Day! Ahahah.