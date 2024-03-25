We’ve made it to Opening Week in Major League Baseball. And while it doesn’t quite coincide with Closing Week for the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, it’s pretty darned close. We’re only six names away from completing our list of the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization!

Next up on our list is one of the great unknowns in the system: shortstop Jhonny Level, who has been voted as the No. 38 prospect in the system.

Level is one of the headlines of the Giants recent international signing class, which means he hasn’t played professionally yet. He’s a switch-hitter who turns 17 later this week (happy early birthday, Jhonny!), and is currently a hit-over-power batter with good speed and a good arm. Baseball America is seemingly quite high on Level, as they ranked him as the team’s No. 18 prospect in their preseason top-30. He received the team’s second-highest signing bonus in this class, at a reported $1 million.

Trying to figure out how to accurately rank international signees before they’ve debuted is a nearly impossible task, which is why Baseball America is one of the few publications that includes such players on their lists. We certainly have evidence of that unpredictability in our CPL: two years ago, we ranked the star of the Giants class, Ryan Reckley, all the way at No. 11. That proved to be overly ambitious of us, and we attempted to course correct in last year’s CPL, ranking the star of that class — one Rayner Arias — all the way down at No. 27.

The lesson, as always: you don’t know until you know. And with prospects, sometimes you don’t even know then!

Level will kick off the year in the Dominican Summer League, where he’ll most likely stay all year. And if things go according to plan, we’ll get to see him stateside at the start of the 2025 season.

Now let’s move on with our list, and we have some new names to vote on today!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 39!

No. 39 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 25.2-year old RHP — 20.25 ERA/8.45 FIP in AAA (2.2 IP)

Lisbel Diaz — 18.8-year old OF — .841 OPS/124 wRC+ in DSL (88 PA)

Jimmy Glowenke — 24.9-year old INF — .744 OPS/110 wRC+ in AA (289 PA); .956 OPS/154 wRC+ in High-A (105 PA)

Ryan Murphy — 24.5-year old RHP — 4.36 ERA/4.72 FIP in AA (107.1 IP)

Eric Silva — 21.5-year old RHP — 5.92 ERA/4.76 FIP in High-A (76 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.5-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)