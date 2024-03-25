Blake Snell has thrown some pitches as a member of the San Francisco Giants. What does it mean? And how did they go? Sorry, the first sentence was all the info I have. That’s all I’ve got for you. Fill in the rest with the optimism or pessimism of your choice.

As had been openly in the plans, Snell pitched a simulated game on Sunday, according to the team. He threw three innings and, well ... yeah. That’s all we really know.

Blake Snell threw three innings in a simulated game today in Arizona, per Giants. No word yet on when his season debut might be. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 24, 2024

While it briefly felt like they both might make the Opening Day roster, it certainly seems very unlikely that either Snell or Alex Cobb will be among the initial 26 players that kick things off on Thursday in Southern California. But assuming that the simulated game went well, we probably don’t have to wait very long to have Snell grace us with his presence in a meaningful baseball game.

But now we wait for more information ... and to have the glory of watching Snell mow down hitters at the MLB level.

That’s pretty much all the news that came from the Giants on Sunday, though they did debut a very cool preseason feature that seems likely to be a staple for years to come: a game in Sacramento against (something closely resembling) their AAA team. The River Cats beat the Giants in this one, though it is worth noting that the starting pitching was the one position where the squads essentially swapped players, with Mason Black (in play for an early-season MLB job) taking the bump for Sacramento, and Carson Seymour taking the mound for San Francisco — an understandable tactic that allowed Black and the Giants hitters a chance to face off against MLB-level talent.

We’re getting close, folks. Just don’t try and predict the rotation for the first week or two.

How many days until Opening Day?

THREE!!!