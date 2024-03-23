Good morning, baseball fans!

For many fans of the San Francisco Giants, the starting rotation for the first few months of the season was a source of concern for a long time leading up to this week.

Despite Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray on the horizon, the starting rotation for Opening Day was looking a little concerning. It was looking like Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and some question marks.

Obviously, the signing of the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell, earlier this week made fans a lot more optimistic. Rightfully so.

The Giants’ YouTube channel released a video called “On Deck: The Giants 2024 Starting Rotation” which features the Giants pitching staff’s journey and thoughts throughout spring training this year.

It’s a great watch for your morning coffee while we wait for the games this weekend.

How many days until Opening Day?

If you’re reading this Saturday, it’s five. And if you’re reading this on Sunday, it’s four! Congratulations to the future readers for being closer to Opening Day!