Giants announce rotation for first three games

There are still a few questions left for the San Francisco Giants to sort out before they kick off an exciting 2024 campaign on Thursday. Who will be the backup shortstop? Will all their starting pitchers (minus Robbie Ray and Tristan Beck, of course) be ready to go? Is everyone healthy? Who is the second left-handed reliever now that Amir Garrett has been released? Is there a second left-handed reliever?

One question that was never on the table was the question of the Opening Day starter. Even had the Giants signed Blake Snell at the start of the offseason instead of earlier this week, or even if they had landed Yoshinobu Yamamoto, we all knew who would take the bump for the first day of the year: Logan Webb.

That’s been confirmed by Giants manager Bob Melvin, who announced that Webb will be the team’s Opening Day starter for the third consecutive season. More noteworthy, however, is that Melvin also announced the two starters who will immediately follow Webb against the San Diego Padres. While more surprising than Webb’s Day 1 nod, this announcement was fairly predictable as well: it will be lefty phenom Kyle Harrison starting the second game and flame-throwing reliever-turned-starter Jordan Hicks on the bump for Saturday’s contest.

The Padres have already played a pair of games, splitting a short series against the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week in Seoul, South Korea. But that gives them enough time to reset their rotation. San Diego had Yu Darvish start their season opener and Joe Musgrove pitch in their second game, though you would expect Dylan Cease to jump one or both of those players if he’s ready to go this week.

While we know who the Giants will throw on the mound for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sunday’s finale and Monday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers are still unknown. Snell said at his introductory press conference that he wouldn’t be ready for Opening Day, though it’s unclear if he meant for Thursday or for the first pass through the rotation; Melvin told KNBR on Friday that he was “not sure” if Snell would be ready at the start of the season. The reigning Cy Young winner will pitch in the Minors on Sunday, and we’ll probably have more information then.

Blake Snell will pitch on Sunday, team is putting together a minor league camp game for him, Melvin says. Next steps for him after that are to be determined. — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) March 22, 2024

The other obvious rotation names are Alex Cobb and Keaton Winn. While initially expected back from offseason surgery near midseason, Cobb has been making a mad dash towards the rehab finish line, and is now expected to pitch in April. It still seems like there’s a chance that he’ll be in the rotation the first week of the season — he’s throwing 40 pitches today in a Minor League game.

Winn missed the bulk of Spring Training with an injury of his own, but recently returned to make his preseason debut. He is getting the start today in the road game of the Giants’ split-squad pair of contests. He won’t be ramped up to a full workload when the season begins, but it looks like he might be able to start and go three or four innings.

If the Giants are without at least one of the Cobb/Winn duo when the season starts, they’ll have some choices to make: do they fake it with a bullpen game or two, or do they add starting depth to the roster? If healthier, this would be an easier question for the Giants. But Kai-Wei Teng missed the start of camp with an injury, and while he’s now back to pitching, he’s yet to appear in a Spring Training game (though he’s pitched in a few Minor League games). Beck is on the 60-Day Injured List, and while Sean Hjelle will throw a bullpen on Saturday, that’s not enough time to get him ready for Opening Day.

That means that if the Giants want another traditional starter (or just a bulk innings pitcher) on the Opening Day roster, it will have to be a non-roster player such as Mason Black, Daulton Jefferies, Spencer Howard, or Landen Roupp. That’s enticing from a talent standpoint, but would require the Giants to make a 40-man move.

As the last 700 words make clear, the bulk of the Giants news right now centers around pitchers. But there’s some intriguing position player news, as well! On Friday, Melvin revealed that fourth outfielder Austin Slater — who underwent surgery over the offseason and has played sparingly in the spring — has suffered an injury setback, and might not be able to start the season on the roster. Melvin then confirmed the obvious, which is that Luis Matos — who having a sensational spring, and hit a single as I was writing this sentence — would slide into Slater’s spot.

We’re getting close, folks!