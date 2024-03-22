Note: Today is nomination day! Head to the comment section to nominate more Giants for Monday’s CPL.

We’re oh so close to the start of the 2024 MLB season ... and to the conclusion of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, in which we’ll rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Next up on the list is right-handed pitcher Manuel Mercedes, who has been voted as the No. 37 prospect in the farm system. It’s a return to the CPL for Mercedes, who clocked in at No. 23 in the 2022 list, but didn’t make the cut a year ago.

That would suggest that he had a pretty poor 2022, but a pretty good 2023 ... and that’s exactly what happen. After struggling in Low-A San Jose two years ago, Mercedes — who turned 21 in September — repeated the level in 2023. It went much better this time around, with the tall starter finishing the year with a 3.64 ERA and a 4.26 FIP, while finishing fifth among all Giants prospects in innings pitched, with 106.1.

The way that Mercedes got to those numbers, however, was far from conventional. Mercedes had a true throwback season, in which he barely ever struck anyone out, but basically never gave up hard contract.

The numbers were fairly staggering. Last year there were 1,362 Minor League pitchers with at least 50 innings tossed. Of those 1,362, Mercedes’ 6.09 strikeouts per nine innings ranked ... wait for it ... 1,336th. But his groundball rate of 62.9%? That ranked 10th-best. And his 0.17 home runs per nine innings? That was 41st-best ... and becomes best in all of Minor League Baseball if you set the innings minimum at 80. Add in 3.55 walks per nine innings — well above average — and you end up with a highly promising, yet extremely old school profile.

Mercedes should be headed to High-A Eugene this year, and he should get a chance to continue operating as a starter. The Giants have had a lot of success with pitchers who earn ground balls; perhaps Mercedes will be the next great story.

Now let’s add to the list, and a reminder that it’s nomination day!

The list so far

On to No. 38!

No. 38 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 25.2-year old RHP — 20.25 ERA/8.45 FIP in AAA (2.2 IP)

Johnny Level — 16.11-year old SS — yet to debut

Liam Simon — 23.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)