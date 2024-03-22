Good morning, baseball fans!

Every year, the San Francisco Giants award the Barney Nugent award to the player in their first big league camp whose performance and dedication in Spring Training best exemplifies the Giants spirit.

The award is given out by players, coaches, training staff and clubhouse staff. Former winners include Russ Ortiz, Tim Lincecum, Brandon Belt, and most recently, Casey Schmitt.

This year, the 2024 Barney Nugent award was bestowed upon outfielder Ismael Munguia. Munguia made a splash with his first hit of the year, in the form of a two-run home run, and never let up. Over 18 games this spring, he is batting .438/.486/.719, with two hum runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases.

Per MLB.com’s Melanie Martinez-Lopez, Munguia was shocked to hear his name announced as the winner, and had this to say through an interpreter:

“They told me exactly what I did. My performance on the field, the energy that I bring in, and I could tell that I’m having a very good Spring Training myself. It means a lot to be recognized.”

Manager Bob Melvin also had glowing words to say about Munguia, saying initially he wasn’t sure how many at-bats he was going to be able to get, but that his outstanding performance forced the issue. Which is, of course, the dream scenario for a player making their first big league camp.

While it’s unlikely that Munguia will make the opening day roster, I don’t think it’s unlikely that he’ll make the team eventually if he keeps forcing the issue the way he has done this spring.

How many days until Opening Day?

Six days to go!