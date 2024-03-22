Could Marco Luciano still make the Opening Day roster?

There’s no need for me to rush into the meat and potatoes of this article, because the headline makes it pretty clear what we’re here to talk about. We’re talking about if Marco Luciano can make the San Francisco Giants Opening Day roster. I’m guessing that was clear to you, but if it wasn’t, well ... now you know. And with that out of the way, we can go on a little detour, taking the scenic route to the heart of the article.

I began writing this article on Thursday morning. Other things came up and I never finished it. I pushed it to Friday morning, then turned on the radio to listen to Thursday’s game.

Luciano hit 2-4 with a very big, very loud, very hard, very deep, very opposite field home run.

I planned to wake up early Friday morning and complete this article. The best laid plans were no match for actual laying in bed. I pushed it to this evening and settled in to watch the Giants split-squad B-Team, which the Chicago Cubs so kindly broadcast.

Luciano hit 1-1 with a very big, very loud, very hard, very deep, very opposite field double, and drew three walks.

I’m not entirely sure why I’m telling you this. I’m not attempting to take a victory lap and pretend that my lede was, “Tune into these next two games, I think Luciano will do something special!” It’s really just a reminder that this is how Spring Training goes, especially with unproven prospects. One moment fans on Twitter are calling you a bust and saying it’s time for the team to move on from what they are inexplicably deeming a “failed experiment.” Two days later fans are incredulous at the thought that you might be in Sacramento, not San Diego when the season begins.

Luciano’s two-game stretch has only served to legitimize the question. The subheader in this article — “Things are getting interesting” — has been changed. When I began the draft on Thursday, it read as “He probably won’t.” We have no idea how much legitimacy and brain space Bob Melvin and Farhan Zaidi are actually giving this question, but surely more than they were a few days ago.

The first few weeks of camp seemed to seal the fate of the starting shortstop position. Luciano got a late start due to a mild injury, and when he returned to action he was rustier than the nails you find searching for treasure with a metal detector at the local park. In his first eight games, the team’s top position prospect hit a hard-to-watch 1-for-20 with four walks, no extra-base hits, and 11 strikeouts. Nick Ahmed, meanwhile, came into camp and immediately started hitting in a way that he never has in his long MLB career, while showing that he’s not that far removed from winning a pair of Gold Gloves.

All the beat reporters penned Ahmed into their Opening Day rosters, which means Melvin was doing the same; the lineups the Giants put out confirmed as much.

Since then, the performances of each have switched places. In eight games since those ugly initial eight outings, Luciano has hit 7-15 with one home run, two doubles, six walks, and just three strikeouts. He added a pair of stolen bases and some solid defense for good measure. Ahmed, meanwhile, has hit 2-12 with one walk and four strikeouts in his last four games; a small sample to be sure, albeit one more in line with the hitter that he was in his 10 seasons with the Diamondbacks.

As Luciano started to find his rhythm — laying off of pitches outside the zone, tracking breaking balls, and putting his power on display — I started to wonder if he might make the 26-man roster when the season kicks off on Thursday. I wasn’t thinking about Luciano retaking his spot from Ahmed; I was thinking about him beating out the pole-sitter for the backup shortstop/super-utility role, Tyler Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald earned pole position by clearly outplaying Casey Schmitt, Otto López, and Brett Wisely, though his performance has been less forcing the issue and more “this will work given how much we like the dude” — he’s 9-40 this spring, with two homers, one triple, one double, and a whopping 13 walks, but with 20 strikeouts.

But there’s something else that’s given Fitzgerald an inside track: his positional versatility. Depending on your evaluation, he plays anything from a competent to an excellent second base, third base, shortstop, and center field (and, presumably, corner outfield). For a team with a roster mostly full of single-position players, that versatility is justifiably coveted.

Something else happened this week, though. I started diving nose-first into one of my favorite pieces of baseball literature: the annual position rankings at Fangraphs. And as I did, I noticed a theme: the best teams aren’t using very many backups. I know I’m not exactly breaking news by pointing out that Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr. aren’t ceding much playing time to backups, but still. Save for the occasional rest day here and there — and injuries — the only reason a good player shouldn’t play is because a backup does something notably better; which is how platoons are formed.

Fitzgerald felt like a critical player last year when the team’s outfield options were Wade Meckler, a half-legged Mitch Haniger, and the ghost of DFA’s past, when J.D. Davis forgot how to hit and field, and when Brandon Crawford was in his “at least he’s still handsome” era. And he’ll be a critical player if such a situation arises again.

But at the onset of the season, the Giants don’t have that sort of a situation. The Giants envision playing Matt Chapman 155 games at third base. They envision playing Thairo Estrada 155 games at second base. If Wilmer Flores were injured, they’d envision playing LaMonte Wade Jr. 155 games at first base, and vice versa. They envision playing Jung Hoo Lee 155 games in center field. Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski are being given chances to play every day, with Austin Slater or Luis Matos acting as a caddy that’s ready to throw off their bib and step in should reinforcements be needed.

Fitzgerald isn’t taking playing time from any of those players. Unlike during his September stint, he’s not a better option than any player on the roster right now, regardless of whether it’s a righty or a lefty on the mound. And critically, he’s not a defensive upgrade anywhere either, save for potentially in left field — where, again, Slater or Matos is already next in line.

Which means his role is to be a pinch-runner mostly, and one who can fill in during a blowout or in an emergency. And emergencies aren’t something to worry about much; should the Giants suffer an injury, Fitzgerald can be in the lineup the next day whether he’s in San Francisco or Sacramento.

So if the super-utility role is not providing much value to this team as presently constructed — an argument that, admittedly, you may disagree with — why not replace it with Luciano? Rather than be a backup, he and Ahmed could split the time at shortstop, despite both being right-handed. Ahmed could start when Logan Webb and Alex Cobb are on the mound, inducing ground ball after ground ball. Luciano can start in many matchups, and cede the spot in the seventh inning if the Giants have a lead to protect. Luciano will get enough playing time to try and earn the job full-time, with Ahmed providing protection for any struggles, and being a defensive replacement at the second-most important defensive position.

Why not that? Especially with Flores’ ability to play second and third in a pinch, the Giants don’t really need a play-anywhere backup; what they need is to see if Luciano can hit Major League pitching. A versatile backup on this team is kind of like a third catcher (stay tuned for tomorrow’s article, Could Joey Bart still make the Opening Day roster? ... I’m kidding ... I think?).

But while my initial thought in composing this article was that Luciano should be in consideration to take Fitzgerald’s roster spot, the last few days have made me think that maybe Luciano should be in stronger consideration to take Ahmed’s, instead (forget smart baseball for a moment, I think we all would rather see a shortstop tandem of Luciano and Fitzgerald than Ahmed and anyone else).

There’s no reason to beat around the bush with Ahmed, who I’m sure is a lovely guy. No amount of gaudy spring numbers should convince anyone that he’s figured out how to hit — he’s had an on-base percentage above .300 just twice in his 10-year career, and an OPS above .730 just once; he’s been worth 1.8 fWAR and 0.5 rWAR over the last three seasons combined.

His role was to fill in if Luciano wasn’t ready — and then hold down the fort until Luciano was — and then be DFA’d. It would behoove the Giants to remember this. They’ll probably be better in April with Ahmed than with Luciano, as the latter transitions to the Majors, but that transition will take a while whether it’s in April or August. With how he’s hitting now, might as well get it over with as quickly as possible, and move on to the good stuff.

There are practical reasons outside of the diamond for choosing Luciano over Ahmed, too. The Giants will need to clear a 40-man spot to add Ahmed, and that’s in addition to the one or, more likely, two spots that they’ll probably have to clear to fill out pitching staff — a number that will only grow as the year goes on, and other pitching prospects are worked into the fold (not to mention the impending midseason returns of three pitchers currently on the 60-Day IL).

And, as NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic brought up during his KNBR interview Friday morning, Ahmed’s contract will cost more than Luciano’s. For a team now in the second tax penalty following the signing of Blake Snell, every dollar counts for ... well ... significantly more than a dollar.

What started off as a question has now turned into an argument. The Giants should put Marco Luciano on the Opening Day roster. There, I said it. Aren’t I brave?