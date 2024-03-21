Giants release Amir Garrett

The San Francisco Giants plans for left-handed bullpen options this season have been unclear all offseason long. And while they remain unclear, the options are starting to dwindle. On Thursday the team announced that they had released southpaw reliever Amir Garrett, who was on a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training.

Garrett was viewed by many as a frontrunner to be the Giants second left-handed reliever after the team signed him just a few days before pitchers and catchers reported. San Francisco only had a pair of lefty relief arms on the 40-man roster next to All-Star Taylor Rogers, and neither was a proven commodity: Rule 5 protection Erik Miller, who has yet to make his MLB debut, and trade acquisition Ethan Small, with just 10.1 Major League innings to his name.

With both of those players having Minor League options, the door was open for Garrett, a seven-year veteran. That door only seem to open further when Small suffered an injury that will keep him off the Opening Day roster, and Miller struggled enough to be included in the first pool of players optioned during Spring Training.

But Garrett was unable to seize the opportunity, as he struggled in all facets of the game. In five games, the soon-to-turn-32-year-old pitched 4.2 innings and allowed 10 hits, five walks, and six earned runs, with just two strikeouts. With the team apparently deciding that Garrett would not be in the plans, the released him in time to potentially catch on with another team in the waning days of Spring Training. And despite the poor performance, Garrett certainly left his mark with the team.

Can’t think of many players who made such an immediate and universally positive impression on everyone. Baseball is better when Amir Garrett has a place in it. https://t.co/FsPmlTlJUo — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 22, 2024

It would seem that the new frontrunner for the job is young non-roster invitee Juan Sánchez, who has been having an electric spring after a fantastic 2023 season in AA and AAA. Other than Rogers, Sánchez is now the only remaining healthy lefty reliever in camp.

The Giants could also choose to have just one lefty out of the pen in the early stages of the season, but that seems unlikely given their second opponent of the year: the Los Angeles Dodgers, anchored in large part by lefty sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman (in addition to Max Muncy, James Outman, Gavin Lux, and Jason Heyward).

Best of luck, Amir. Here’s hoping you find a job with another team.