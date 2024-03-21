Good morning, baseball fans!

Yesterday featured another fun San Francisco Giants spring training win. A little less dramatic than Tuesday night’s, but a win is a win, even when it doesn’t technically count.

The Giants faced off against the Los Angeles Angels in some spring training interleague play. The game featured a few highlights, like back to back doubles from Blake Sabol and Joey Bart, as well as Marco Luciano knocking in the last two runs with a single.

However, the standout player of the game would have to be Jung Hoo Lee, who got it done on both offense and defense.

First up, check out this sliding catch from the third inning, in which he couldn’t have looked cooler if he’d tried.

Jung Hoo Lee makes it look easy pic.twitter.com/jdtNbGIiw6 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 20, 2024

He followed that up with a double to left center field, knocking in Mike Yastrzemski to get the Giants on the board and tie the game in the fifth inning.

JHL getting it done on offense now too pic.twitter.com/f0PmT67WI4 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 20, 2024

The Giants pulled ahead in the seventh, piling on three more in the eighth, and went on to win 5-2.

How many days until Opening Day?

One week! We are officially just one week out!