Thursday BP: Jung Hoo Lee appreciation post

The Giants won another fun spring training game, this time featuring the smooth offense and even smoother defense of Jung Hoo Lee.

By Sami Higgins
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Good morning, baseball fans!

Yesterday featured another fun San Francisco Giants spring training win. A little less dramatic than Tuesday night’s, but a win is a win, even when it doesn’t technically count.

The Giants faced off against the Los Angeles Angels in some spring training interleague play. The game featured a few highlights, like back to back doubles from Blake Sabol and Joey Bart, as well as Marco Luciano knocking in the last two runs with a single.

However, the standout player of the game would have to be Jung Hoo Lee, who got it done on both offense and defense.

First up, check out this sliding catch from the third inning, in which he couldn’t have looked cooler if he’d tried.

He followed that up with a double to left center field, knocking in Mike Yastrzemski to get the Giants on the board and tie the game in the fifth inning.

The Giants pulled ahead in the seventh, piling on three more in the eighth, and went on to win 5-2.

How many days until Opening Day?

One week! We are officially just one week out!

