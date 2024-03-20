Oh my goodness, we are getting oh so close to finishing off the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, in which we’ll rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

These are community rankings, as the name suggests, but it’s always a delight when the community selects a player that I’m quite high on. And that’s the case here, as left-handed pitcher Juan Sánchez has been voted as the No. 36 prospect in the system, making his CPL debut.

Sánchez was signed during the 2017 J2 period, but despite being a professional for a long time now, he’s still quite young: he turned 23 in November. The fairly small southpaw reliever has pitched well in his career, but 2023 was a breakout season. Sánchez began the year with AA Richmond, where he put up spectacular numbers: a 2.39 ERA, a 3.17 FIP, and 52 strikeouts to 20 walks in 49 innings. He earned a midseason promotion to AAA Sacramento, where the numbers understandably took a dip, but were still solid: a 4.26 ERA, a 4.78 FIP, and 28 strikeouts to 12 walks in 25.1 innings.

Given his ability to throw strikes — his 4.26 walks per nine innings in the walk-heavy Pacific Coast League ranked seventh out of 26 Giants pitchers with at least 20 innings in the PCL — and his age, I thought he might be in line for a Rule 5 protection over the offseason.

In fact, in September, I wrote that the chances of the Giants protecting Sánchez were “near 100%,” and that the chances of him being drafted if left unprotected were “very, very high.” Why do you listen to me, again?

A few months later — and a few days before the Rule 5 Draft — I wrote an article breaking down the various tiers of potential Rule 5 protections. I put Sánchez in a two-player tier called “No one else is really talking about these guys so I think I’m missing something.” In my defense, Kai-Wei Teng was the other name in that tier.

I am not at all taking a victory lap here; quite the opposite. Sánchez went unprotected and undrafted, and I learned a valuable lesson: yes, basic numbers are important, but not nearly as important as pitch data. Sánchez had limited life and velocity on his fastball, and lacked a clear A-plus pitch, and that likely took him out of consideration for the Rule 5 Draft.

And then he showed up to Spring Training having found a surplus of MsPH to add to his fastball. And he’s been thoroughly dominant with it: through 7.2 spring innings, Śanchez has allowed just four hits, two walks, and two earned runs, with nine strikeouts. Along the way, he has leapfrogged the left-handed reliever that the Giants did protect, Erik Miller, on the depth chart, and, when you add in Ethan Small’s injury, looks to have a pretty good shot of making the Opening Day roster.

And I’m very happy.

Now let’s add another name to the list!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 37!

No. 37 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 25.2-year old RHP — 20.25 ERA/8.45 FIP in AAA (2.2 IP)

Johnny Level — 16.11-year old SS — yet to debut

Manuel Mercedes — 21.5-year old RHP — 3.64 ERA/4.26 FIP in Low-A (106.1 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)