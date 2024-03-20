Good morning, baseball fans!

Last night, the San Francisco Giants took on the Kansas City Royals in spring training action. It was a high scoring affair, featuring a home run from Luis Matos and a grand slam from Thairo Estrada (after Estrada also scored earlier in the game when Matos reached on a fielding error). The two teams battled it out and ended up sitting tied at eight runs a piece going into the bottom of the ninth.

As you recall, a regular staple of the 2021 season was LaMonte Wade, Jr. coming up big in situations like this. And last night, he did it once again. With two runners on and two outs, Wade smacked a ball up the middle through the defense, giving the Giants a walk-off win.

Let’s take a look at some of the action.

Here’s Estrada’s grand slam:

And here’s Wade’s walk-off:

Late Night LaMonte: Spring Edition pic.twitter.com/rrKTMGODQj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 20, 2024

How many days until Opening Day?

8 days left now!