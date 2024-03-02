It’s been a bummer of a Spring Training for San Francisco Giants pitcher Tristan Beck, following a fantastic offseason. The Giants didn’t address their rotation the way many expected, and as such, Beck entered camp penciled in as the No. 5 starter. And one only needed to hear new manager Bob Melvin speak for a few minutes to feel comfortable grabbing a pen to replace that pencil.

But before Beck made his spring debut, he was sent back to San Francisco due to discomfort in his right hand. And once there, he was diagnosed with an aneurysm in his upper arm.

And now we have an update: Beck is headed or surgery. The Giants announced on Friday that Beck would have vascular surgery on Monday at Stanford. There isn’t a timetable for his return just yet, but one is expected after the procedure.

Beck — who attended Stanford — will miss Opening Day and likely the first few months of the season. But for as scary as the condition sounds, there’s optimism about the recovery time. Here’s hoping that the righty — who had a 3.92 ERA in 85 innings in his debut season last year — is back on the mound before too long.

Heal up, Tristan!

In happier news, the Giants snagged their first preseason win of the spring on Friday, beating the Texas Rangers 11-5, which led to a tremendous Melvin quote.

Bob Melvin after the Giants’ first Cactus League win: “If we didn’t win today our fundamental tomorrow would have been bringing guys off the field shaking hands to remind them.” — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) March 1, 2024

There were some exciting performances. J.D. Davis bopped his second homer of the spring, and while that’s not enough to make Scott Boras nervous, it’s at least a good reminder that the Giants have a strong internal option if they don’t land Matt Chapman.

Update: the Giants signed Chapman.

J.D. gets the Giants on the board with a three-run blast pic.twitter.com/pIma0tcByo — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 1, 2024

But even more exciting was a pair of home runs by Luis Matos, who added a bunch of muscle over the offseason and is putting it on full display so far in Spring Training.

Son 2⃣ HR para Matos en el día de hoy pic.twitter.com/Gfc57olHFX — SF Gigantes (@SFGigantes) March 1, 2024

I’m predicting a big year for him!

How many days until Opening Day?

Just 26!!!