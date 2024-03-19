Good walks and bad walks

I woke up this morning and fell out of bed.

The Blake Snell signing coupled with the news of Renel Brooks-Moon’s departure as the culmination of a loud and long winter had me thinking of, or feeling, the glissando that bridges John Lennon’s moody “I’d love to turn you on…” to Paul McCartney’s boyish and bright alarm clock ringing in The Beatles’ “A Day in the Life”.

An orchestra was instructed by producer George Martin to play through their instrument’s range of notes, lowest to highest over 24 bars with reference notes to guide their semi-improvised ascent. This was recorded four different times and those separate tracks were overdubbed in the final recording to create that chaotic crescendo: an atonal mix of sharp and flat, major and minor, good, bad, and ugly; a chromatic trail mix of peanuts and M&Ms next to raisins and unsalted cashews. It was so tickling, it was reprised after the song’s final verse, ultimately resulting in one of the greatest chords in musical history—a chord that resolves yet is not final, containing within it all the echoing paradoxes, juxtapositions and discordance of its prelude.

The 2023 San Francisco Giants are a wholly different club (on paper at least) than what the 2024 San Francisco Giants will be—that is undeniable.

This off season has moved from a low note to a higher one, checking significant boxes on its way from Bob Melvin to Jung Hoo Lee to Tom Murphy to Robbie Ray to Jordan Hicks to Jorge Soler to Matt Chapman to Blake Snell. A compounding collection of obvious positives, big splashes, necessary depth add-ons, intriguing we’ll-sees — centerfield, check; designated hitter, check; starting rotation, check; left side of the infield, check; much needed Free Agent “splash,” check...

But threaded betwixt that solid progress to improve on-field play was disappointment and anger on missing out on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to LA, then the cold shoulder to Brandon Crawford reported by Andrew Baggarly (subscription required), then the Chapman signing undermined by the front office’s penny-pitching shrewdness of letting J.D. Davis go, and now the Blake Snell get is soured by the unquantifiable loss of Renel Brooks-Moon over a contract dispute that ended “amicably.”

Grant Brisbee said it best in his most recent Athletic article:

“Yes, professional sports is a business. We get it. But it’s also one of the weirdest businesses in the world. It’s regional pride wrapped up in silly tribalism, mixed with nostalgia and the best childhood memories possible.”

In other words: Sgt. Peppers’ final chord, that resonance made up of so many different notes, that both ends and begins as it lingers. I’m reverberating there in that echo: feeling both the excitement for baseball, for what the Giants could possibly do against their division rivals to start the season, and the understanding of how they got there. The whiplash from spending to hoarding as we moved through the offseason’s news-cycle. How could they do everything right and yet everything wrong? I have a guttural desire in me to become a baseball anarchist and tear the whole structure down, dissolve the MLB, open the gates of Oracle to cheer on local church softball squads, bar leagues, neighborhood town teams. Yes, the child-like innocence is threadbare: you’ve spent your whole life rooting for a jersey, and now that jersey is marred with the logo owned by a multinational automotive manufacturing company.

And yet, somehow, the game transcends the institution. It always does, maybe because baseball has the added benefit of quantity—hundreds of pitches among hundreds of games which both allows for a fan to zoom out and zoom in and provide different avenues to lose oneself. Among that massive heap of strategy and choice is the discrepancy of style. Players have different means to an end, juggling work load, plate appearances and innings, home runs and errors and disappointing outings to hopefully help improve your team. The season is one long balancing act, a tightrope walk between strengths and weaknesses to that hopefully lead to both individual progress and team success.

We can look at the reigning Cy Young and runner-up, both sporting the same colors now but with completely different approaches to the mound. Last season, Logan Webb attacked the zone, pitched to contact, reliant on his accuracy and arsenal to produce grounded balls in play. His 1.3 BB/9 was the third lowest rate among qualified pitchers last season. Blake Snell’s 5.0 BB/9 was the highest, but his 5.8 H/9 was the lowest by nearly a full hit, his 37.3% Whiff and 31.4% K rates were some of the best in the game. His curveball/slider posted video game numbers while his revitalized changeup was second only to Webb’s in terms of Run Value.

Walks for Snell, a whole lot of hard contact for Webb—criticisms easily levied against these starters, but both worked to embrace these problematic elements of their game. Last September, A.J. Cassavell wrote about how Snell shifted his perception of his penchant for bases on balls. Instead of being frustrated by them and letting them dictate an inning, he changed his perspective, recognizing that all walks are not created equal. There are “good” walks and “bad” walks—ones in which Snell stuck to his game plan and others in which he played into the hitter’s. Ultimately, the messaging is that he has the stuff to pitch through a walk while the odds are the next batter’s best chance of success facing the lefty is to work a walk.

Knowing their best weapon is not swinging is a disheartening prospect for someone with a bat in their hands, and pretty powerful realization to come to as a pitcher. The southpaw’s wildness in a way put him in complete control: he was pitching against himself.

Your Standard Blake Snell Inning.



Walks the 1st 2.

Ks the next 2.

And gets a groundball to get out of it without giving up a run. pic.twitter.com/Xf9wQDRoCq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 20, 2023

I think it’s fair to say an at-bat against Webb last season was a lot more comfortable for hitters: they knew they’d get something in the zone and they knew where to look for it. His 201 hits allowed was the third highest in the league and his H/9 rate was nearly 3 hits higher than Snell’s. Contact is the price Webb pays for his arsenal, but he makes up for it with control. Working the corners, keeping the ball down, getting some nice little wrinkles to the pitch—all that dictates the type of batted ball the hitter produces. Ground balls that go for hits will overwhelmingly result in singles and with Webb on the mound, were not typically exacerbated by subsequent bases-on-balls. Even with unwanted traffic, ground balls with runners-on often produce unproductive outs. Yes, contact is always gamble, but it’s been bred into Webb’s game and allowed him to be the workhorse the Giants needed last season.

Good and bad walks; good and bad contact. There is more than one way to get an out as pitcher, and I guess, there is more than one way to run a baseball franchise. Good and bad deals this winter—as fans, how do we reconcile the two? Admittedly, I’m not going to stop watching the Giants play baseball, and a month or two from now, I’ll probably marvel at a backhanded play by Chapman behind third and wonder if J.D. Davis could’ve pulled off the same feat. Yes, Chapman was arguably the right baseball move, but the way Davis was let go was not the right human move. Or our ears will eventually adjust to whatever voice filters out over the PA system, announcing number 51, Jung Hoo Lee—a name Renel Brooks-Moon never got the chance to introduce to the gathered crowd at Oracle.

So is it acceptance? A begrudging one. An angry one. Better yet, a different kind, not a lukewarm shrug, but one that leads to a deeper understanding of the sport as a whole and clearer and focused path to action. Snell’s penchant for walks acted as a catalyst to trust his pitches more and probably fueled a desire to reclaim his changeup. Webb’s high contact rate led to a need for greater control. Look across the Bay, a love for a team and a hatred of a selfish owner resulted in the reverse boycott, stadium-wide chants, stories told and memories shared, the perfect display of communal power, of the game trumping the business of the game.

The tension is there, and it’s boiling—so maybe the move is to lean into it. Don’t let it simmer. Get loud, get snarky, love baseball and the Giants and hate Charles Johnson even more. Embrace that distinct human ability to wrestle with, and exist between, opposing poles: contact and control, walks and strikeouts, Snell and Webb, Lennon and McCartney—does it not often build to an experience greater and more mysterious than its parts?