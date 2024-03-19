Good morning, baseball fans!

I have returned, and I was hoping to have a nice fun article where I catch up on the news that has been happening since I was last here. (As always, this was pre-written before breaking news later on Monday night, so now there would be even more to talk about.)

Unfortunately, the San Francisco Giants decided to rain on my parade instead.

If you have ever been to a Giants game at Oracle Park/AT&T Park/SBC Park/Pac Bell Park then you know the smooth tones of Renel Brooks-Moon. She has been the public address announcer since the park opened in 2000.

Her voice is as synonymous with Giants baseball in the 21st century as any one of the core broadcasters.

Unfortunately for all of us, we will no longer be hearing it at the park.

After 24 seasons, it seems that the Giants could not manage to make a contract extension happen after her previous contract expired at the end of last year. It’s being reported that discussions regarding an extension were extensive, but that ultimately the two sides decided it would be best to part ways amicably.

The public address announcer booth at Oracle Park will be named in her honor during a ceremony that will take place at a future home game.

And that’s basically the gist of the press release from yesterday. Begin the editorializing.

This stinks. Renel IS the voice of Oracle Park. The first Giants game I ever went to was in 2000. She has always been the voice of live Giants baseball for me. Not only has she always been a comforting presence at Giants games, she is someone I have always looked up to professionally. She was a pioneer in the industry for women, particularly Black women.

I don’t know what happened behind the scenes, but the whole situation just stinks. End of an era, man.