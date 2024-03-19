The Giants’ “pivotal” offseason has been a complete success — and revealing!

Back in November, I looked at the Giants’ payroll situation and filtered it through my pessimistic outlook based on recent history*. It’s only fair to revisit this now because the entire offseason has dismantled my preconceptions and reversed that recent history.

The San Francisco Giants have a projected Opening Day payroll of $211.85 million (+12.7% vs. 2023) and have committed roughly $400 million long-term (omitting Jung Hoo Lee’s posting fee). Wow! That’s a spicy mea culpa on my part! I didn’t think they had it in ‘em.

On the other hand, if the plan was to pursue Shohei Ohtani and/or Yoshinobu Yamamto, then at least $400 million in commitments had to be in their plans. And maybe they had that wiggle room because the business was healthy despite a downturn in attendance and the new minor league complex debt had been paid, et cetera et cetera. So, there were was perhaps a disconnect with a pending bit of factual data between words and actions — at least for ingrates like me.

What makes the new commitments look even shinier is that they’re virtually 1:1 replacements for prior bad investments. by dumping most prior bad investments. This might be the coolest thing to look at until real games begin... last offseason, the Giants spent roughly $100 million on the following players (their fWAR results for 2023 in parenthesis):

Joc Pederson, $19.65MM (0.6 fWAR)

Brandon Crawford, $16MM (0.4)

Sean Manaea, $12.5MM (1.1)

Ross Stripling, $12.5MM (-0.3)

Alex Wood, $12.5MM (0.2)

Anthony DeSclafani, $12MM (1.0)

Tommy La Stella, $10.78MM (—)

Mitch Haniger, $8MM (-0.2)

J.D. Davis, $4.21MM (2.2)

Jakob Junis, $2.8MM (0.7)

That’s $100.16 million for +5.7 fWAR. Now, it might be most fair to compare last offseason’s projections for those players instead of their results, but I’m not gonna do that because I don’t wanna. Here’s how this year’s spending — that is, what they’ll be paying just for 2024 based on their moves this offseason — looks by comparison (fWAR ZiPS projection in parenthesis):

Blake Snell, $32MM $15MM (3.1 fWAR) [$15MM salary in 24, $17MM signing bonus in 26]

Robbie Ray, $24MM (0.3)

Matt Chapman, $19MM (3.7)

Jorge Soler, $10MM (1.3)

Jung Hoo Lee, $8.25MM (2.4)

Jordan Hicks, $6.5MM (1.0)

Mitch Haniger, $6MM (—)

Tom Murphy, $4MM (0.9)

Ross Stripling, $3.25MM (—)

J.D. Davis, $1.12MM (—)

CBT Tax, $2.95MM

That’s $100.07 for an admittedly projected fWAR of 12.7, but that’s a neat trick. It’s really interesting. Some financial management going on here for sure. Seems like a good offseason for a team to be managed by someone wit a PhD in Economics.

Comparing the two lists, Snell, Chapman, Soler, and Lee jump out as obvious upside acquisitions. Last year’s group had a bunch of “I just hope they...” projections for Crawford, Stripling, Manaea, Wood, DeSclafani, and J.D. Davis, with La Stella and Haniger in the nexus of DOA. The only real disappointment on that list was Joc Pederson and J.D. Davis was a bit of a good surprise.

You’d hope that the disappointments on the 2024 list are Haniger, Stripling, Davis, and the CBT Tax (which doesn’t factor in the two lost draft picks and $1 million in international bonus pool money the team lost for signing two players with the Qualifying Offer), but that’s why the play the game.

Snell won the Cy Young. Jung Hoo Lee is 25. Matt Chapman might be inconsistent with the bat but he’s an ace defender. Jordan Hicks offers tantalizing promise as a starting pitcher, but barring a successful transition to the role still has a 100 mph sinker. Murphy and Ray seem like huge question marks and Soler’s power is as undeniable as his shaky injury history. The only real difference with Soler and prior injury investments is that he’s managed to hit when he plays.

It’s almost like they swapped contracts and they’re calling it all new. But really, all they did was up their payroll ~13% — which is not nothing! Absolutely not nothing! It just doesn’t tell us too much more about the Baseball Operations budget. As in, the total operating budget for the baseball side could still be ~$300 million. Is it important that we/I know this? No. Do I want to know? Yes.

But Farhan Zaidi put together a fantastic offseason. An absolute success on the free agent acquisition and trade front even if they missed out on Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Juan Soto (three players they had basically no shot at). He played brinksmanship with Scott Boras for six months and weathered the storm that is the San Francisco Giants ownership group.

Let’s talk for a minute about the owners. While Zaidi, Putila, and a server of quants maxed out their productivity bars, the money guys chipped away at the brand:

Buster Posey sprinkled so much good intention dust on the situation that it caused players and reporters to sneeze “San Francisco Doom Loop” stories for most of the offseason.

Charles Johnson made some more headlines for his political contributions on top of being a big Trump supporter (as a man with enough money to be a kingmaker, that’s always a situation of note!).

Thanks to Jason Pearl (not an owner, but a trusted revenue exec) and Larry Baer, the team had to suffer through still more embarrassing headlines about their inaugural jersey patch sponsor, Cruise, a company seemingly inspired by Stephen King’s Christine all because their expensive search boiled down their choice to “most sponsorship money offered + company with Bay Area ties.”

Pearl & Baer half-measured a solution to their Spanish language broadcasting deficit (they’ll broadcast more games, but still not all!)

They dumped Renel.

The money guys worked at cross purposes against the people making them the money (or, at least, maintaining the brand so that the money hose stays consistent). Same as it ever was, I guess, but it just goes to show that as much as some (myself included) like or want to dump on the Baseball Ops department because of lackluster on-field performance, there’s a lot more to it.

This was a pivotal offseason for the Giants that landed them a manager everybody is happy with and a host of acquisitions that only the real contrarians could argue against. The team spent its money wisely by making sure they used it to reposition their investments. It was almost like they approached the roster like house flippers, except instead of gaudy backsplashes they spent a little bit more (paying a premium to have junk hauled away) on craftsmanship.

Because they follow sound sabermetric principles, we’ll always see the vision behind their moves, but this is one offseason where that extra 2% of effort combined with their money made it a lot less necessary to create a roster that needed you to hopecast results. None of these moves might wind up pushing the team in the postseason, but we can’t argue that they didn’t try or that they don’t have the resources.

So, if you ignore the off-field stuff, it was practically perfect and dispelled the notion that the Giants are cheap.

*- I swear this was the reason for my pessimism!