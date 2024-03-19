What else can the Giants cut in order to better serve their investors?

It’s true. At the end of the day, the San Francisco Giants Baseball Club is simply a business. We have deluded ourselves into rooting for a business. We have surrendered irretrievable time and real human emotions to a business. The best version of being a fan of the team, then, is rooting for the business.

The beauty of being a business is that it has no emotions. That’s why the team’s dispassionate release of Renel Brooks-Moon was only about the money, because business is just money. We’re rooting for money. Specifically, money that belongs to those who have financially invested in the team. So, we’re rooting for investors to get money. Hopefully, not just their money back, but substantially more — and in perpetuity!

Have fans of the team been rooting for the wrong side of the equation this whole time? Should we have ignored the Baseball Ops department and looked to the C Suite for our daily hit of dopamine? The ownership group preempted a big baseball move yesterday because what they do is more important; so, I think maybe it’s true that Baseball is besides the point. It’s all about what makes the most financial sense.

Yesterday morning, I would’ve agreed with the argument that there are unknowable financial concerns when dumping a popular figure associated with the team. But after being exposed to scientifically engineered agenda-free algorithmic social media material and some of the responses to the news in this community, I’ve come around to the view that the bottom line is all that matters. I’ll add that if they can cut Renel, they can cut anything.

Let’s look into other moves the Giants could make that help their bottom line*.

Lou Seal

Site contributor Yasi Khan has wagered he’s the next public-facing figure to go. Whatever they pay the seasonal employee(s) to operate the suit is probably surpassed by the maintenance cost(s) on the suit(s). Mascots are old fashioned, too. The Giants are a lean, modern business.

Also, axing Lou Seal would be the next step in a bigger plan to cut down on stadium costs. Coming off the lowest attendance in Oracle Park history was a clear sign that Renel had to go. No sense paying someone who can only be heard in an empty stadium. Same goes for Lou. Nobody around to watch him dance.

Garlic fries

It’s so rare that KNBR’s Brian Murphy and I share the same opinion. That’s because he’s Brian with an “i,” the factory setting for Brian. Bryans with a “y” have had field modifications — something as simple as a RAM upgrade. Anyway —

Say it ain't so: SF Chronicle reports that the voice of McCovey Cove, Bay icon @RenelSFVoyce will not be back in 2024. She will be missed, mightily. The sound of Giants games at the park. What's next, no garlic fries? — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) March 18, 2024

Ignore for the moment the emotionality dripping off this statement. I know, I know. It’s disgusting. It obscures the financial incentive to cut a food product associated with the asset (the franchise).

Here’s my story about garlic fries. Last season, I got on a boat and took a trip around the bay, winding up in McCovey Cove. I could hear the crowd and Renel as soon as I saw the stadium, but moments later what hit me the strongest was the smell of the concessions: garlic fries, hot dogs, whatever coagulant use in the nachos. It was incredible. And in that moment, I understood the seagulls’ timing mechanism (they swarm when the smell disappears).

Can you imagine how much money the team would make if they announced that this would be the final season for the garlic fries? Even with the presumed lack of attendance, those suckers who showed up might buy more than one serving of the garlic fries! And then they’re gone... maybe to cart out on special occasions like The McRib, but mainly to gain leverage over the food service contractor during the next negotiation. If you ban certain items from being served, there’s only so much money the vendors can make which means the Giants can negotiate a better deal.

And again, the Giants attendance isn’t going up anytime soon — keep cutting!

Cha-Cha Bowls

Orlando’s Caribbean BBQ — why pay the licensing fee anymore? How many paying customers know who Orlando Cepeda is anyway?

The Coke Bottle

Interesting to note: the Coca-Cola Bottle is pictured but not referenced in the Fan Lot copy on the team’s website.

Now, Coke is paying to have that bottle with their name on it, and so you might think the suggestion is to get more from a Coke competitor — but what if the Giants knocked down the bottle and replaced it with a luxury high rise (where some units were set aside for affordable housing, of course)? Or a mini hotel like in Toronto? Or, what if they simply removed the logo and attached a smart screen that delivered targeted ads to TV viewers?

Ordered some zit cream on Amazon? Well, guess what: next time Jorge Soler homers, you’re seeing the Proactive Bottle beyond the left field bleachers. But maybe a blank green frame of a bottle would look weird. How about a featureless orb just waiting for a face or an account to project its wares onto?

“Right-sizing” from “The San Francisco Giants” to “The SFG”

Perhaps the most obvious move the team could make and it’s a surprise they haven’t done so already. It’s more efficient and they save on signage and stitching.

Some people might bemoan the abbreviation or minimization of the City of San Francisco, but there are many investors who likely have minimal to no association with the city because they are high net worth individuals (HNWIs) with a preference for no national or local attachments (for tax purposes, natch). Besides, the team is a part of a league with a global brand. South Koreans don’t care about San Francisco, they care about Jung Hoo Lee.

The team changing its name doesn’t mean you have to say it the way they mean it. You will grow accustomed to it soon enough. It’ll be something you forget about like 6 innings into Opening Day.

Willie Mays

They’ve already named a plaza after him. He’s got a statue. Like Renel, he’s old. In business, old = expensive and expensive = bad. Saves on travel, security and health care.

Season Tickets & Marketing

I propose the team combines these two areas and replace most of the workforce with generative AI. Downsizing the in-stadium financial costs means they’re really only going to need to cater to their corporate clients, relationships which only a few people on the current staff can be trusted to manage anyway. Besides, with the A’s leaving, they’re a monopoly in Northern California. The only Major League Baseball in town.

The broadcasters

This will take a bit longer to implement which is a bit anti-business because it doesn’t provide immediate growth in the next quarter, but using this season to train an AI on all their voices will go a long way towards maintaining brand continuity. The Yankees used recordings of their in-stadium announcer Bob Sheppard after he passed away, so there’s plenty of precedent for a team recycling material to appease the audience.

On the other hand, do people really watch and listen to Giants games because of the broadcasters or is the audience’s enjoyment of the brand merely enhanced by their presence? I think we know it’s the latter, and since no person is bigger than the brand, Jon Miller, Kruk & Kuip, and Dave Flemming should all be expendable.

We see this sometimes on the Baseball side, too, where it doesn’t make a lot of sense to tie up money on just a few roster spots. Spread the money around on lesser beings who can aggregate into an approximation the figure they’re replacing... or automate.

The Fans

Maybe the costliest part of running a baseball team because pretty much every startup cost is attributable to “Hey, who’s gonna pay for this?” The Giants invested a lot in their product and got Barry Bonds, a beautiful stadium, and three World Championships out of it. Pretty great! Now they’re in a position where they can throttle back and let the existing infrastructure make the money.

The A’s ran a successful business for decades by putting as little money into the product as possible. They still had an audience — and fans. It’s been proven time and again that baseball teams can do whatever they want so long as they win. This simple truth is why baseball teams attract investors. The truly brilliant investors are able to put their money in the teams that don’t “win at all costs,” but win at low or no cost.

The Giants don’t need people to care about them (fans), they just need people to watch them (audience), and the more who watch on TV/streaming, the better. Leave the stadium capacity for more profitable corporate clients. Investing in a team that attracts an audience is more valuable than investing in a team people care about. Giants investors know this.

It reminds me of this article from June about the state of television writing. An agent is quoted talking about the disconnect between writer and audience:

“I mean, I’m sorry, but people seem to really like Two and a Half Men, and none of my writers want to write that. They all want to write Barry. And you know who watches Barry? Nobody.”

In this scenario, the writers are “fans.” Two and a Half Men is more profitable than Barry. Winning is more profitable than the bells and whistles. And make no mistake: everything beyond the players on the field (including the playing field itself) is a bell and/or whistle. The team pays for everything we see and hear, therefore, everything we care about, and so it’s well within their rights to nip and tuck or toss in the trash whatever they want if they believe it will be more profitable. This is the Giants’ Two and a Half Men era.

And if that’s not enough, some investors have Mission Rock. They’ll probably wind up doing okay in the long run, but if we’re really rooting for them, shouldn’t we want that “probably” to be “definitely?”

*-unless cutting an independent contractor was not about the bottom line... but that’s unlikely, right?