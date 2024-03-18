Giants reportedly sign Blake Snell

Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow. With 10 days left until Opening Day, the San Francisco Giants put a bow on one of the best offseasons in franchise history — and the clear-cut second-best offseason in the Majors this year. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Giants signed left-handed pitcher Blake Snell to a two-year, $62 million contract with an opt-out after the first year.

Breaking: Snell to the Giants. $62M, 2 years. Opt out. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2024

Giants beat reporter Alex Pavlovic has confirmed the news.

The Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $62 million deal with Blake Snell, per source. Deal is pending a physical. They were patient and ended up getting a two-time Cy Young winner for their rotation. @JonHeyman was on it. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 19, 2024

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Snell’s salary for 2024 is just $15 million, with a $17 million signing bonus ... which is deferred until 2026.

I’ve confirmed the Snell signing. It includes a $17 mill signing bonus payable in Jan. 2026. $15 mill salary in 2024. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) March 19, 2024

Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young winner, was linked to the Giants all year, especially after they failed to sign their top pitching target, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. When the Giants signed Matt Chapman to a similar pillow contract, many believed the Giants were out of the Snell running. Rumors persisted, but news of the Alex Cobb’s impending return made it seem less likely that the Giants would win the sweepstakes.

Win them they did! A year after Snell and Giants ace Logan Webb finished back-to-back in the Cy Young voting, the two will be paired together, which represents a reunion for Snell and new Giants manager Bob Melvin.

It will cost the Giants a pretty penny, but not nearly the pretty penny that was expected when the offseason began. Contract projections at the start of the offseason ranged from five years and $135 million (The Athletic) to seven years and $200 million (MLB Trade Rumors). The Giants will pay a maximum of $62 million, in addition to losing a third-round draft pick and $500,000 in international signing bonus pool money, the result of Snell being tendered a Qualifying Offer by the San Diego Padres.

With Snell now in the fold, and Cobb nearing a return, the Giants are suddenly holding one of the most exciting rotations in baseball: Snell, Webb, Cobb, the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball (Kyle Harrison), and a flamethrower reliever converted to the rotation (Jordan Hicks) ... all with Keaton Winn and Mason Black waiting in the wings, with Robbie Ray and Tristan Beck expected back around the All-Star break.

Snell recently pitched a showcase for teams in Seattle, and threw in excess of 60 pitches. That suggests that he could be up to speed in time to make the Opening Day roster.

A 31-year old southpaw, Snell is coming off a dynamic but bizarre season in which he led the Majors (in the good way) in ERA (2.25) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.8), while also leading the Majors (in the bad way) in walks issued (99). He and Webb represent dramatically different approaches to similarly fantastic results.

While Snell was clearly looking for a long-term contract, he — like a handful of high-priced free agents represented by Scott Boras — saw question marks and red flags cost him the security of a long-term deal. Between walks and injuries, Snell has had a roller-coaster of a career — 2023 was just the second time in his eight-year career that he’d pitched at least 130 innings in a season ... though he’s won the Cy Young Award both times. He’s only a few years removed from sporting a 4.20 ERA in 2021, the third time in his career that his ERA has started with a four.

But there’s no denying he’s one of baseball’s best starting pitchers, and the Giants rotational depth — even if at times unproven — allows them to take on the risk of him having a blip in performance. It’s also a great situation for Snell: he’ll head to one of the best pitcher parks in baseball and, if he pitches well, can re-enter free agency next offseason without the Qualifying Offer attached to him ... and with a second-straight year of proven excellence.

With this signing, the Giants have now signed a whopping five of Fangraphs’ top-50 free agents this year: No. 5 (Snell), No. 7 (Chapman), No. 14 (Jung Hoo Lee), No. 19 (Jorge Soler), and No. 32 (Hicks). And that’s in addition to signing Tom Murphy and trading for Ray.

Pretty damn good offseason, if you ask me.