We’ve began the final stretch as we continue to work towards the end of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, which will see us ran the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Next up on the list is a serious fan favorite: it’s outfielder Ismael Munguia, who has been voted as the No. 35 prospect in the Giants system. Munguia returns to the CPL after a one-year hiatus — he was voted as the No. 25 prospect before the 2022 season, but after losing that entire season due to injury, he was absent on last year’s list.

Now he’s back, in part due to an absolutely phenomenal performance at Spring Training where, as of this writing, he’s hitting 12-24 with two home runs, one double, two walks, just two strikeouts, and four stolen bases.

Munguia, a left-handed hitter who plays all over the outfield, had a very strong 2023. Despite having lost all of 2022, he hit the ground running to start the season, making his AA debut with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, where he reached base five times in the first two games. He had an injury setback that kept him away from Richmond for two months in late spring and early summer, but still played 75 games in AA, finishing the year hitting .282/.356/.391, with a 110 wRC+ and 16 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

His contact skills were on full display with Richmond. Not only did he hit .282, but his strikeout rate of 13.4% was second-lowest among 104 Eastern League hitters (minimum: 250 plate appearances).

I’d guess he’ll start the year in AAA and, especially after impressing the coaches in Scottsdale over the last month, could be considered as a depth option in the Majors this year if he plays well. And he’ll have plenty of people rooting for him.

Now let’s add a name to the list!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 36!

No. 36 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 25.2-year old RHP — 20.25 ERA/8.45 FIP in AAA (2.2 IP)

Johnny Level — 16.11-year old SS — yet to debut

Manuel Mercedes — 21.5-year old RHP — 3.64 ERA/4.26 FIP in Low-A (106.1 IP)

Juan Sanchez — 23.4-year old LHP — 2.39 ERA/3.17 FIP in AA (49 IP); 4.26 ERA/4.78 FIP in AAA (25.1 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)