Suddenly the San Francisco Giants rotation, while still highly unproven, has significantly fewer question marks. For a while it looked like Alex Cobb would be gone for a few months, while promising youngsters Keaton Winn and Tristan Beck would be sidelined through Opening Day.

That remains true for Beck, but against all odds, Cobb pitched in a Minor League game on Saturday, and now looks slated for an early-to-mid April return. And the Blake Snell rumor mill is getting very hot again. And now Winn is providing optimism.

The powerful righty starter, penciled into the rotation seemingly from the moment Bob Melvin took over as manager, was dealt an injury setback at the very start of camp. While others were ramping up, he was sidelined. While others were pitching in game after game after game, he was sidelined. As we got closer to March 28’s opener, it seemed highly unlikely that Winn would be ready in time.

But now it looks like he will be. Winn made his 2024 Cactus League debut in the Giants’ 5-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. He pitched 1.2 innings and gave up two hits, one walk, one hit batter, and one run, with three strikeouts, and got some more pitches in the bullpen after leaving the game. And afterwards it became very clear that the Giants still view Winn as one of the rotation members when the Opening Day roster is set.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Shayna Rubin, “Even before Keaton Winn got on the mound this spring, San Francisco Giants brass and coaches have made clear that the right-hander is expected to fill the fourth rotation spot come the first week of the regular season.” Rubin notes that Winn, while being the fourth name chosen for the rotation, will likely slide into the fifth slot to buy him maximum time, which would mean making his season debut on April 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Needless to say, that’s quite encouraging!

How many days until Opening Day?

It’s time to start the countdown! There are only 10 days remaining!