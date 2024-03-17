Are you still invested in the Blake Snell sweepstakes?

This winter, I’ve written about Blake Snell way more than I’d ever thought about him previously and if you read through all these articles...

Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery should come play for the Giants

Blake Snell (and Matt Chapman) remain on Giants’ radar, per Susan Slusser report

Key Spring Training storylines, ranked

Why shouldn’t the Giants sign all four of “The Boras Four?”

The Robbie Ray-Blake Snell comparison chart

Leftist thought — “He’s sort of like the pitching version of Cody Bellinger, where there are some scary underlying numbers preventing evaluators from tagging him with a ‘simply the best’ label.”

I’m sure you’d arrive at the same question as I have: “Do I want the San Francisco Giants to sign the reigning NL Cy Young?” I honestly don’t know. No, seriously. If you stopped me on the street or online and asked me straight out, I’d say, “I don’t know.”

With news coming fast and furiously over the weekend that the Giants are one of the teams watching Blake Snell throw some showcase innings...

The Giants reportedly had scouts in attendance at Blake Snell's simulated game on Friday in Seattle https://t.co/d4kh6dJXJK — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 16, 2024

... and Snell asking for a deal that has a ZAIDI-APPROVED decal on the side of it...

Nightengale



"Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell has informed the Houston Astros that he’s willing to sign a short-term deal to join them, but is seeking at least a two-year guarantee for $66 million, that includes an opt-out after the 2024 season." pic.twitter.com/Y5cBkvWXbY — Bobby Milone (@BobbyMilone29) March 17, 2024

I guess we have to think about this vague possibility inching closer to a reality. For the moment, I’m not buying this other noise...

Update: The Astros appear to be long-shots to sign Blake Snell, with the Giants as the favorites, per @BNightengale.



What have I heard? It's my understanding that Houston and Snell have never been close in numbers through the whole process. — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) March 17, 2024

... because the Giants are in first position as the league’s stalking horse where they will remain for the rest of our lives; but, if beat writers like Susan Slusser are still confirming the team’s interest even this late into the offseason...

I have been saying 50-50 since I was told that weeks ago and no one ever has backed off that. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) March 17, 2024

... then we have to deal with it as a group. It’s worth blogging about, anyway.

We all know the reliability of Bob Nightengale or situations where Scott Boras is involved is sort of a good sign that the Giants are not serious factors — indeed, we never really heard the Giants as being part of a collection of teams interested in Matt Chapman, which might’ve signaled that they were the primary party or that the Giants always had the highest offer. Let’s assume that the Giants are not the preferred destination, but they might have in a bid equal to the other interested teams.

When I looked at the Padres’ trade for the White Sox’s RHP Dylan Cease, I indicated that it was only bad news for the Giants because it probably pushed the Padres a bit ahead of them in the NL West power rankings/end of season standings. That could have an impact on their Wild Card chances, but on Friday I suggested that a Wild Card berth wouldn’t be imperative to demonstrate that the team is making progress as it enters year 7 of its rebuild.

In a way, Dylan Cease is the right-handed version of Blake Snell. Cease has a career BB9 of 4.0, Snell’s is 4.1. Cease has two more years of team control at arbitration prices and has averaged more innings (176) than Snell over the past three seasons (146). Snell will also cost the Giants a pick in next year’s draft and push the team into the first luxury tax threshold; on the other hand, Cease would’ve cost 3-4 of the Giants’ top prospects they really can’t afford to part with.

I know, I know, it’s cool to discount a player’s accomplishments and Blake Snell has hit 180 innings just twice in his career — both of them being his Cy Young seasons, both of those Cy Youngs being in either league — but for those of you discounting the player, you do have to wonder why the Giants are interested in him at this point in the process if their team is already awesome. Wouldn’t adding him make the team better?

Well, that depends too, right? He’s almost certainly going to miss the first month of the season as he ramps up to baseball activities, and sure, maybe Alex Cobb is able to come back in April to offset that deficit and the Giants are able to stay afloat in the first month of the season, but they’d basically be spending a lot to add in another pitcher who’s not going to help them for the first 3-4 weeks.

I guess we should want the Giants to get the best players though, right? That makes sense to me. In that Cease piece I mentioned that the Giants really can’t add very much to their roster to improve their chances of being good, but at the same time — since the team is still showing interest — what’s the harm in trying? Snell’s Cy Young seasons were 4.7 fWAR in 2018 and 4.1 in 2023 (oof — that 2.25 ERA did a lot of work for him, didn’t it?), but in 2019 he was at 2.7 fWAR, 2.1 in 2021, and 3.6 in 2022.

In his three seasons with the Padres he was worth basically 10 WAR. The last two seasons were under Bob Melvin’s management and they wound up being the second and third best years of his career. If we’re applying the “hey, Melvin’s staff helped Seth Lugo convert to a starter” logic to the case of Jordan Hicks, then I’d think that continuity would help Snell.

I don’t know, folks. Maybe the Giants would look very smart getting a year or two of a 95-mph throwing lefty who has been an above average starting pitcher the past three seasons. The downsides are paying the luxury tax, losing a draft pick, losing $500,000 in international bonus pool money, injury/ineffectiveness, and only getting 5/6 of the potential impact unless the team makes the postseason. The upside is that the team has a rotation of Webb, Snell, Cobb, Harrison, and Hicks/Winn/Black with Robbie Ray waiting in the wings (and as an insurance policy for when/if Snell opts out).

What do you think?