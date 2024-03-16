Weekend BP: J.D. Davis signs with A’s

J.D. Davis has found a new home. Scratch that: J.D. Davis has found a new employer; he might be staying in the same home. Roughly a week after being surprisingly waived by the San Francisco Giants — which cost him millions of dollars, thanks to a CBA loophole — Davis agreed to a contract with the Oakland A’s.

Free-agent infielder J.D. Davis and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 15, 2024

Free agent J.D. Davis in agreement with A’s on one-year, $2.5M contract with $1M in incentives. Will play third base. First with agreement: @ByRobertMurray — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 15, 2024

The A’s are a good team for Davis. He’ll stay in an area that he has openly enjoyed, get to play nearly every day, and hit in the middle of the lineup. Assuming he plays well — and there’s no reason to assume otherwise — he’ll likely be flipped to a contender at the trade deadline.

And he’ll be reunited with a few teammates from the 2023 Giants, as the A’s have also signed Alex Wood and Scott Alexander, and traded for Ross Stripling (plus a pair of Giants 2023 Minor Leaguers, Sean Newcomb and Armando Alvarez were signed by the A’s — the former on a Major League deal, and the latter on a Minor League contract with an invite to camp).

Best of luck, J.D. — you got the short end of the stick, and I’m rooting for you.

In other Giants news, members of the organization were reportedly at Friday’s showcase for Blake Snell, where the reigning Cy Young winner tried to show teams that he’s physically ready for Opening Day while angrily asking between pitches how the hell a player of his caliber is still unsigned in mid-March.

It remains the official stance of this website that the Giants should sign Snell.

How many days until Opening Day?

Only 12!!!