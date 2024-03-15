Friday BP: Do the Giants cling too tightly to their prospects?

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, a graduate with honors from the Blake Snell School of Confusing But Wildly Talented Starting Pitchers, was finally traded on Wednesday after months of speculation. As you probably could have predicted, he signed with Not The San Francisco Giants. As you also probably could have predicted, we were subjected to a rumor that the Giants had gotten just enough in the running to be mentioned as a loser, even if that notion was dispelled by a more credible source than the one offering it in the first place.

Most Giants fans, and particularly those who are cynical about the abilities of PBO Farhan Zaidi, have long joked about the team’s ability to finish second place for free agents: Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper spring to mind, but there are certainly others. But this offseason’s trade market has allowed many to watch as that same bend-but-don’t-break free agency approach manifests itself with trades.

The Giants were mentioned (accurately or not) as a finalist for Cease, and they were mentioned (accurately or not) as a finalist for Corbin Burnes, and they were mentioned (at least in speculation) as a team in on Tyler Glasnow.

They of course landed not a darn one of those three players. And never mind that all have gigantic marks of concern (Glasnow was a rental with as many healthy seasons as Brandon Crawford has seasons pitching, Burnes was a rental in decline seeking a $200+ million contract, and Cease has issued more walks in the last two years than Logan Webb has in his entire career) — the failure to land each player was seen by many as an unwillingness to part with the prospects necessary to pull off such a move. The same can be said of the team not finishing first in the trade for Juan Soto, or the fact that hypothetical trades for Pete Alonso, Randy Arozarena, Ha-Seong Kim, Christian Yelich, Mike Trout, and Willy Adames never seemed to materialize beyond the experimental puppeteering of those who write about the team (including yours truly).

Following Cease’s arrival to a non-Bay Area-based NL West team, the takes were as swift as they were predictable. Why won’t Zaidi part with his precious prospects, voiced the masses (“masses” is just a fancy industry term for Twitter users and a few bloggers).

It’s a question worth asking, so long as you remember that if you’re asking a question you should be prepared to accept the answer that exists, even when it’s not the answer that you were hoping to uncork.

And so the answer, to my eyes, is simple: Zaidi does not hoard prospects, even if he values his own a bit (lot?) more than the rest of the industry does (a delightful parental trait, and one which we’ll very soon learn the efficacy of); he is not averse to trading prospects so much as he is aware of the timeline that the team is on.

I believe the Giants are comfortably improved over last year’s squad, but last year’s squad was a 78-win team. The Orioles and Dodgers, fresh off 100-win campaigns, are in prime position to trade serious prospect hauls for rentals with question marks, as they did with Burnes and Glasnow, respectively. The Yankees, prepped with a high-octane roster that could work wonders should the stars align, were obvious candidates to give up future value for Soto. And the Padres do weird things for sport, so they were always going to do a weird thing, like turn around and trade half the Soto haul (and some other goodies) for Cease.

Sure, the math says that two years of Cease is likely to result in more wins created than the Giants will ever get out of Bryce Eldridge and Carson Whisenhunt, but that math is overly reductive. If that likeliest outcome occurs, it could be by as many as 7-8 WAR; if the less likely outcome occurs in which those prospects outperform two years of Cease, it could be by as many as 70-80 WAR.

Whether you’re willing to take the high odds of success for a low payout, or the low odds of success for a high payout, depends on how much money is in your bank account ... and how many times you’re allowed to make the bet. The Giants added Jung Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman and Tom Murphy and Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks, yes ... but they’re still a fringe team trying to prove they’re playing in the same league as the big kids. Had they landed Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, I’m willing to bet some of the prospects would have been traded in pursuit of fine-tuning a dynamic roster. Instead, they’re building the way that 78-win teams are supposed to build, instead of the way that 98-win teams are supposed to build ... because for as optimistic as I am, the Giants are a 78-win team until they present a different ID card at the door.

And until then, we’ll live with this reality: the responses on Twitter to the Dodgers trading for Glasnow, the Orioles trading for Burnes, and the Padres trading for Cease were all renditions of The Giants couldn’t give up Prospects X, Y, and Z to beat that?!? Cheap ass prospect hoarders.

There’s an alternate world in which the Giants are the winners of those trades. I visited that alternate world (it’s a work perk, I can expense the time and reality traveling device). I brought back some of the tweets. The embed codes got warped in the time space continuum traveling, but I copy-and-pasted them:

FarhanSucks309187 writes: The Giants gave up a future ace in Whisenhunt for one year of Tyler Glasnow? His elbows are literally made out of parmesan touilles.

FireZaidiNowSFG writes: Marco Luciano and Mason Black for one year of Corbin Burnes??? Does Zaidi realize baseball exists beyond 2024?!!?!

DiehardGiantsFanSince2019 writes: Great, Giants give up Eldridge and Birdsong for Cease, who had a worse ERA last year than Alex Wood. I’ve never seen a Giants front office this pathetic.

But on the bright side...

How many days until Opening Day?

Just 13. You can make it, noble Giants fan. I believe in you.