84 is the floor

Spring brings renewal and hope and so let’s wipe away the pain of the past two seasons, let’s ignore the portents of more misery, and just set an expectation for this season. I think we should expect the San Francisco Giants to win at least 84 games in 2024.

Now, all baseball front offices are programmed to respond to inquires regarding expectations with noncommital pablum pushing ideas like sustainability and flexibility wrapped up in a broad idea of process over outcomes like wins and losses. But we aren’t being paid by the team. We don’t have to watch what we say to appease our boss(es). I don’t want to say “we’ll see.” I want to have expectations. We can have an expectation!

We know the Giants won’t win the World Series this year or probably not even the next 30 (baseball is very hard as we all know and, as they say, the playoffs are 100% random) and 84 wins might not even secure a Wild Card spot in 2024, but let’s set the floor for them anyway and view anything short of that as an unsuccesful season.

Oh sure, there can be positives to carry forward from a 75 to 83-win team, and this year’s Giants team especially could stink but show flashes of promise with Kyle Harrison, Patrick Bailey’s bat, Casey Schmitt, Mason Black, etc. that would keep plenty of fans happy going into 2025, but look: the Giants are never going to win fewer than 75 games in a season because they follow sound sabermetric principles which don’t allow for anything less. Sustainability/flexibility/process is always pitching us on a future to obscure the present.

Front offices are the ones building ships in a bottle or 40 Year Old Virgining their way through life...

... but we’re fans of the team. We are coming to the process with a different set of priorities and interest. We don’t want a curated life — we want to see wins! Vicariously experience success! It’s not my problem that the Giants want to hold on to their prospects to see what happens — it’s their problem that I (and the public and ownership) will judge them based on the outcome(s) of that process!

So, it’s 84 wins. Not because ZiPS suggests as much, not because a certain player or two will surprise, but because outside of the fluke 2021 season (that definitely happened but can never be explained or repeated) they haven’t won at least that many games since 2016, which in my judgment is too long a time.

What does 84 get them? I don’t know. I don’t want to know. Not right now, anyway. I see that win total and I can imagine an atomic explosion of disappointment late in September. Or an historic second half collapse (worse than what happened with their lineup last season). Or, more likely, a frustrating muddling through that will be exacerbated by the Martins of the world suggesting that it promises a better tomorrow (“yeah, but just think of all the experience the rookies gained for 2025 or 2026!”).

I’m sorry to show my age here by both referencing the late-1900s classic television sitcom The Simpsons and using ancient technology known as a gif in order to reference said frustration + exacerbation:

The Arizona Diamondbacks made it all the way to the World Series with an 84-78 record in 2023. The Marlins were 84-78. That is a modest record to desire and it’s a desire born of everything they’ve done this offseason. Rather than tease Bob Melvin for quotes like this (made before Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman were added)...

Bob Melvin: "A lot is made that we haven't done a ton but we actually kind of have... it may be a little under the radar, some of these moves, but we feel really good about them." pic.twitter.com/ra4mgDrRhy — KNBR (@KNBR) January 31, 2024

I say we embrace it and set our expectations based on it. Bob Melvin and his Humm Baby! coaching staff. Jung Hoo Lee. Matt Chapman. Jorge Soler. Jordan Hicks. A couple of months of Robbie Ray (maybe). Tom Murphy. These are quality moves that raise expectations. And then there are some returning players who have a chance to make a significant impact:

Bob Melvin is excited to help Kyle Harrison get to the next level in 2024 pic.twitter.com/0l38LMh5uf — KNBR (@KNBR) January 31, 2024

A stronger defense probably improves the groundball pitching staff, too, and maybe the new coaching staff can coax positive development out of the likes of Luis Matos, Casey Schmitt, and Marco Luciano as the season progresses. There’s also Patrick Bailey’s defensive wizardry and Tyler Fitzgerald’s utility. Alex Cobb might return in April.

The Giants are better on paper than 2023 — or, at least, they have more potential upside. Yes, they could get blindsided by injuries. The soft spots on the roster could become sinkholes. The rest of the field simply got better than they did. There are always excuses we can make to wiggle out of putting a number on something — but again, let’s not do the front office’s job for them. We don’t have to echo the “play meaningful baseball as deep into the season as we can” sentiment.

If you’re hesitant to state a preferred win total because you feel that the team falling short of it makes your preference a criticism of the team, then I’d ask that you interrogate that a bit because all evidence points to players and coaches wanting to win. Front offices want to win, too, but they don’t want to say that too loud or too hard lest people hold them to it.

84 wins is a modest proposal and the Giants have done a whole lot in free agency, trade, and their own player development that sets their course in that direction. Do they have a favorable wind at their back and a pilot good enough to weather any storms? We’ll find out; but in the meantime, let’s say that they do.