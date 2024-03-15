Injury news: Ethan Small out for “several weeks” with an oblique issue; Jung Hoo Lee has hamstring issue; Alex Cobb back soon??

Let’s start with the tremendously great news:

Alex Cobb will throw 2 innings in a minor league game tomorrow, there's a real chance he returns in April at this point. LHP Ethan Small will miss several weeks with an oblique strain; Giants remain pretty light on LH relievers. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 15, 2024

Getting Alex Cobb back in April would be a tremendous boon for the 2024 San Francisco Giants. I think the majority of fans would’ve felt a whole lot better about the offseason’s development on the pitching side of things if Alex Cobb had always been part of the plan to start the season. Some point in April is not the same as starting the season with the team, to be sure, but it’s a good reason to feel a lot better about the team getting off to a solid start.

Cobb might not be the big, bright #2 starter/co-ace people think about, but the Giants are hoping that label can be affixed to Kyle Harrison anyway. Cobb definitely had a down season last year (1.8 fWAR in 151.1 IP) as compared to his 2022 (3.7 fWAR in 149.2 IP), but remember: he was an All-Star! He ended the first half with a 2.91 ERA (3.01 FIP) in 89.2 IP. That second half — 5.25 ERA (5.46 FIP) in 61.2 IP — is what led to offseason hip surgery, which made his start date in 2024 uncertain.

So, it’s safe to say that when healthy, Cobb is at least the third-best starter on staff with flashes of being a #2 or a #1. Adding him back in to a rotation with Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, and Jordan Hicks means the team can slow play innings for their younger arms or let them bounce around in their roles. And adding him back so soon might very well mean the Giants don’t have to try to sell their fans on a 24-36 start being meaningless because there are now 3 Wild Card spots.

Of course, Alex Cobb and his turbo sinker — which, as Grant Brisbee wrote about yesterday for The Athletic, will get a massive assist from Matt Chapman & Nick Ahmed (subscription required) — doesn’t come without risk. Just as development isn’t linear, neither is rehab, and Cobb might not come back at full strength; and, given his entire major league career, it’s unlikely he’ll stay healthy for the full season whenever he makes his season debut.

But for now, an April return — even late in April — is a fantastic piece of news for the Giants. At this point in the offseason/Spring Training, adding in Blake Snell almost seems counterintuitive. Given the late start to his season, Snell would basically be ready to pitch at the same time as Cobb might very well be. Not to say one is better than the other, but the Giants getting back a key arm in the first month of the season will help them stay competitive against a very tough field.

On the other hand, the Giants will be without LHP Ethan Small for “several weeks,” according to this Susan Slusser post:

Ethan Small is out with an oblique strain and will miss several weeks. That leaves Juan Sanchez and Amir Garrett as the LH relievers in camp vying for that second lefty job. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) March 15, 2024

I’ll work backwards from why this is a big deal: Small was drafted as a starting pitcher and has made most of his pro appearances as a starter, up until last season when the Brewers began using him as a reliever. That suggests to me that he’s more of a left-handed swingman/bulk innings guy... aka an occasional starter.

But also — and most importantly — it does leave that left-handed reliever battle down to two high variable arms in Juan Sanchez and Amir Garrett. Garrett’s last two seasons (both with Kansas City) have been weird, but very reliever-y. In 2022, a 4.96 ERA but a 3.40 FIP. Last year, a 3.33 ERA but a 5.56 FIP. In both seasons — and in most seasons — he’s been a high walk guy (6.2 BB/9 or 15.5% if you prefer rates). You look at the list of relievers with the walk propensity of Amir Garrett over the past three seasons and it’s a real who’s eww.

Meanwhile, Sanchez is just 23 years old and has pitched just 25.1 innings above Double-A (all coming last season with the River Cats). Risky and tricky. Although he’s had a nice spring (1.50 ERA in 6 IP with 8 K against 0 walks). Ethan Small was not having a terrific spring (9.53 ERA in 5.1 IP; 10 hits allowded, although an 8:3 K:BB) and neither has Garrett. We’ll see if Garrett’s relationship with pitching coach Bryan Price makes the difference.

But I’m rooting for Sanchez because he’s 5’9”... need some short guy representation on my favorite baseball squadron.

Finally, some tough news for the Jung Hooligans...

The Giants say Jung Hoo Lee has left hamstring tightness and will be limited the next 2-3 days. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 15, 2024

This could very well be “out of an abundance of caution”-type moves, but hopefully, it is not a portent of things to come. Plenty of speedy players have had hamstring issues and it is Spring Training, but we’ve also seen plenty of players have chronic hamstring issues that hamper careers. Technically, since this is Spring Training and none of this counts, I guess we must discount the possibility of this being anything more than a few days off for a key player in 2024.