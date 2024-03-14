Normally the morning thread on a Thursday morning arrives crisply to your web browser at 5AM. Not today! I forgot to schedule anything, and got home late from Spring Training on Wednesday, so decided to let You People™ fend for yourselves for a few hours, like wild animals fighting for scraps. Bryan wrote a lot of delightful words that should have given you a veritable buffet to linger over.

I come bearing no grand news, but rather to inform you of something you surely know, either from first-hand experience, second-hand recounting, or basic intuition and deduction: Spring Training is a whole helluva lot of fun.

This week was my first foray into the delightfulness of Scottsdale baseball, and while I only stayed for two days, they were a highly memorable two days. Then again, he madness of Wednesday was quite the contributor.

I’m guessing you didn’t watch Wednesday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, because I’m guessing it wasn’t broadcast. But perhaps you perused the box score and saw the truly silly stats; stats my parents and I spent the whole car ride back to California laughing about. The Giants and Reds combined for 30 runs, 37 hits, 10 home runs, 11 walks, and three hit batters. A remarkably dedicated young woman next to us managed to keep score through the entire affair; hats off to that fantastic fan.

A few of those home runs came sailing in my direction; one targeted in on the top of a poor child’s head.

It was remarkably serious and unserious all at the same time, aided by a welcoming but not aggressive Arizona sun, and an equally welcoming and unaggressive margarita.

Scottsdale offered a few little nuggets that you simply don’t get at regular season baseball games. Hovering over the bullpen before the game offered a fantastic view of Mason Black working on his grips and arm slots, as I developed a newfound appreciate for just how exhausting it must be to deal with the fame element of professional sports; if kids are that relentless in seeking the attention of a Minor Leaguer who is clearly in work mode, I can’t begin to imagine what life is like for the more famous athletes.

If you haven’t been to Spring Training yet, allow me to be that person who doesn’t do something for many decades and then does it once and acts like they’re the first person to discover it and tell you to go! Go, go, go!

And if you can’t go this year, well...

How many days until Opening Day?

Two weeks! Exactly two weeks!