Wade Meckler’s .423 spring not enough to save him as Giants make more roster cuts

The San Francisco Giants have cut 17 players from their Spring Training roster over the past 48 hours, and the latest round really brings into focus the 2024 Opening Day roster. The six removed contained one option and five reassignments.

OF - Wade Meckler (optioned)

While his ascendancy hasn’t been as much of a surprise to prospect hounds in the fandom, he’s still been a bit of a fast riser overall (drafted in 2022). He didn’t make a positive impression in 56 major league at bats last season when Gabe Kapler was scrambling to save his job, but we should all feel encouraged by his 26 at bats this Spring Training. He went 11-for-26 in 13 games with 3 extra base hits (2 doubles and a triple) and 3 walks against 3 strikeouts. If he can be a backup high contact outfielder in the general ballpark of Jung Hoo Lee... hey, that’d be really something.

DH/1B - Yoshi Tsutsugo (reassigned to minor league camp)

Signed to a minor league deal last season and again this offseason, it doesn’t look like he’s setup to be anything more than emergency depth. The left-handed on base guy (who has never shown much power in MLB after coming over from Japan) was just 1-for-8 in 5 games.

IF/OF? - Donovan Walton (reassigned to minor league camp)

The Donnie Walton trade sticks out a bit as a “lol wut” one in the past five seasons, but he’s enmeshed in this weird trade tree that extends beyond his lack of utility for the major league team.

Just to lay it all out there, this all started with Bobby Evans and the Giants’ infamous 64-98 in 2017. The Giants traded Eduardo Nunez for Gregory Santos and Shaun Anderson at the deadline that season. Then, in 2019, Farhan Zaidi unloaded Sam Dyson on the Twins in exchange for Kai-Wei Teng (cut Monday), Jaylin Davis, and Prelander Berroa.

Prelander Berroa is, of course, the pitcher the Giants traded to the Mariners to get Donovan Walton. It looked like Berroa was going to lift off like a rocket ship a la Luis Castillo (whom the Giants traded away for Casey McGehee). Arm injuries and command problems ultimately made Berroa expendable and at the beginning of this past February, the Mariners traded him to the White Sox for... Gregory Santos. Santos wound up there in a December 2022 trade for 28 year old reliever Kade McClure.

Of course, Walton didn’t stick on the major league roster after the Giants traded for him. They cut him at the end of 2022 and signed him to a minor league deal. Injury might’ve held him from making his way back to the bigs in 2023 because he played in just 71 games across four of the Giants’ levels.

Yesterday, Berroa was shutdown indefinitely with a shoulder issue and it was announced that Gregory Santos suffered a lat strain and won’t be ready for Opening Day. Today, Walton fails to stick on the Giants major league roster again. Just wanted to point out how they’re all connected...

LHP - Carson Whisenhunt (reassigned to minor league camp)

The Giants’ #3 overall prospect (per MLB Pipeline; #4 according to the McCovey Chronicles community) had “the best season of any Giants pitching prospect in 2023.” His Spring Training started with a comebacker and it looks like it might conclude with more of the slow play schedule the team has kept him on as he comes back from elbow issues. He didn’t face any hitters in an official Spring Training game but did get in some simulated action. Given the dearth of quality lefties and the Giants’ clear shakiness at the pitching position, a solid start to the minor league season could mean we see Whisenhunt before too long.

RHP - Tommy Romero (reassigned to minor league camp)

The 26-year old righty has 8.1 innings of major league experience with the Rays and Nationals but he didn’t impress with the Giants on his minor league deal this spring, posting a 9.45 ERA based on 7 runs allowed in 6.2 innings. That included 7 strikeouts, but against 4 walks and 2 home runs allowed. He even got a start. He was the 2019 FSL pitcher of the year for the Rays.

This morning, Maria Guardado spent some time laying out the probable Opening Day roster, really making clear that there’s very little left in the way of position battles. Nick Ahmed appears to have successfully secured the shortstop position. The utility outfielder role belongs to Austin Slater, while the utility IF/OF position looks to be Tyler Fitzgerald’s.

There is a nonzero chance that Otto Lopez could still be fighting with Tyler Fitzgerald, but it might make more sense to see him in the Joey Bart role of “guy hanging around in case something happens” (For example: Patrick Bailey is sitting out for a few days with a hand injury).

The pitching is where it gets really interesting. Mason Black had a rough outing this afternoon, Keaton Winn’s elbow is a concern, and so that leaves Spencer Howard sitting there for a possible rotation spot along with Ethan Small and Daulton Jefferies. Any of these guys could also wind up being bulk innings guys in the bullpen instead, which could make it harder for Landen Roupp to take his impressive spring into the regular season on the big league roster.

You’ll notice that today’s cuts seem a little more difficult than Monday’s, where it was largely a group of ineffective guys. Meckler, in particular, sure seems like a guy who warranted more playing time, but at the same time, you can see why it was important to clear a spot for players the Giants were more interested in seeing (Luis Matos, Michael Conforto) — Meckler’s performance bordered on distraction, and at least they can now have some confidence in him when he gets called up next. I’m sure they would’ve liked Donovan Walton to be in the cards as a left-handed bat off the bench, too; same with Tsutsugo. As it stands, the Giants’ best reserve options are right-handed.