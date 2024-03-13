Giants had interest in RHP Dylan Cease at some point before player was traded to Padres

The San Francisco Giants have had a great offseason overall but it hasn’t been without a couple of notable misses along the way. Turns out there’s still enough time on the calendar to add another miss to the list. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Giants were one of the teams in the mix for RHP Dylan Cease until the San Diego Padres got him.

Giants and Rangers were among others in on Cease https://t.co/Knez0yNtqs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 13, 2024

Now, as a Giants fan, should you care? Probably not. The Giants started Spring Training committed to a rotation of Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, and TBDs, and so trading a bunch of valuable TBDs for a starting pitcher would seem to have been anti-plan.

Cease was runner up to Justin Verlander for the 2022 AL Cy Young Award, posting a 180 ERA+ (2.20 ERA/3.10 FIP) in 184 IP for an 81-81 White Sox team. He had 227 strikeouts (11.1 K/9) across those innings but also led the league in walks with 78! He followed up that 2022 season with a 97 ERA+ in 177 IP. He had a stellar 10.9 K/9 (214 K), but 79 walks. A 4.58 ERA (3.72 FIP), too.

The younger statheads are down to middling on him, too:

Cease has major issues y'all:



vs. RHB:

- Poor FB locations = High ICR

- SL = Sub 60% Strike + *47% ICR* (was 21% in '22)

- Curve = Whatevs



vs. LHB:

- FB crushed, 7% SwStr

- SL Good, but still hittable

- Curve = 55% Strikes



Full breakdown next week for PL Pro users https://t.co/HwI1BgxgxW — Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) January 5, 2024

Thorpe's a back end of the rotation starter with a max 94/95 velo but usually sits at 91/92. Good slider. Iriarte most likely projects as bullpen guy with nasty stuff but command still an issue. Not sure if there are any more but I picture Sox fans being discontented with this. — The Reverend KFidds (@KFidds) March 14, 2024

I’m still in on Dylan Cease. Command not as sticky year to year (good thing in his case) and his stuff was still there. Despite some down ticks in velo and k%, 12th (min 100 IP) among starters last year in Stuff+, 19th in strikeout rate. — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) March 13, 2024

That seems like a player with enough variance to want to stay away from if the cost is a bunch of critical prospects. Lucky for the 2026 and beyond Giants, the Padres are sort of drunken sailors when it comes to their own prospects! They’ve decided to send away 3 of their top 10 prospects:

Cease goes to Padres for Thorpe, Iriarte, Wilson and Zavala @jonmorosi @BNightengale @JeffPassan on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 14, 2024

That’s 23-year old RHP Drew Thorpe, their #5 prospect as we begin 2024 according to MLB Pipeline, #7 prospect OF Samuel Zavala (19 years old), #8 prospect RHP Jairo Iriarte (22), and 29-year old RHP Steven Wilson off the major league roster. Thorpe is #58 on Baseball America’s top 100 and #85 on Pipeline’s.

That’s a lot for two years of Dylan Cease, but if you’re a team in a contention window, it’s probably wise to nail down a pitcher with a track record to fill in a starting staff with some question marks. Baseball Savant’s Mike Petriello sees the upside in the move:

Of note: Chicago defense posted a -8 OAA behind Cease last year. Talk about an upgrade. https://t.co/vBzrrRbyv5 — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) March 14, 2024

And, obviously, if the Giants were in on him that means they saw something valuable. He has the 95 mph fastball-2,500 rpm slider combo the organization prefers in their pitchers (starters or relievers) and they have a better defense than the White Sox have. A strikeout stuff-type starter to go with a groundball staff would’ve been a good way to keep the opposition on their heels with different looks.

That said, the base prospect equivalent might’ve been Luciano and Whisenhunt? And who’s to say if that would’ve even been the starting point? The only team that likes Giants prospects is the Giants. Tough negotiating spot.

On the other hand, the Giants can’t really make any moves that would significantly improve their position. Dylan Cease is not the difference between being a losing team or a winning team (same with Blake Snell). They are a #3 Wild Card at best roster for the foreseeable future, no matter the quality of moves because they are limited in the quantity of available moves due to acquisition costs. Cease might’ve made that pathway a little more clear, but that’s about it.

The Padres doing another big prospect purge could hurt them in the long-term, making it easier for the Giants to contend for 2nd or 3rd place in the NL West when their theoretically good prospects or lucky free agent adds can matter more and the rest of the Wild Card field has aged out of their competitive windows. It’s simply easier for the competition to get better faster than the Giants can keep up right now.

So, another miss, but doesn’t change the mission: aim for 84 wins and hope to get lucky.

UPDATE:

Giants didn't have any recent conversations with White Sox and never thought the sides matched up well, from what I've heard. (It's always hard to compare systems but this is the Whisenhunt/Eldridge range of prospect lists) https://t.co/2GonMlWULS — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 14, 2024

Ah, this all makes a lot more sense.

At the beginning of 2022, Dylan Cease switched agencies from ACES to Boras Corp. So, here’s Scott Boras utilizing Jon Heyman as a proxy to pressure the Giants into upping their offer for his client or make sure the organization looks a little worse in some way because they’ve walked away from those negotiations.

Cease was the perfect one for Yankees. Big stuff, reasonable salary, 2 years to go. Unfortunately for NYY, they couldn’t match up. https://t.co/KORipff0fN — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 14, 2024

In the middle of this breaking news, Heyman names three teams that really need starting pitching when there are two quality starters still on the market. I don’t feel this is a masterful gambit on the old dog’s part, but I’ll admit it’s a better strategy than bleating to the press like J.D. Davis’s agent did.

But since Pavlovic doesn’t dispel the notion that the Giants had any interest, I’m still left to wonder why the Giants were ever interested in this pitcher who is not very good and would block their dynamic, high upside arms. Oh well.

At least the mystery of why the Giants were mentioned immediately after the trade went down has been solved: Scott Boras is on the ropes.